tech2 News Staff

While the Redmi Note 7 is coming to India by next week, there is a lot of buzz about the pro version of the device. Xiaomi had started introducing a Pro version of its device since last year with the Redmi Note 5. Now that Redmi is a separate brand, it should have more space to concentrate on the Redmi Note series.

As it happens, the company has announced that the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be launching in China next week. As per a Weibo post by company CEO, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will come with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor instead of the Samsung sensor seen on the Redmi Note 7. Also the Note 7 Pro might come with the Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 chipset as opposed to the 660 seen on the Redmi Note 7.

Apart from that, the phone looks nearly identical to Note 7 with its drop-notch and gradient back colours. The phone also looks to have a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

As per GSMArena. the pricetag of the Note 7 Pro variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage has been revealed to be CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 16,000).

Redmi has put up a page on Flipkart teasing the launch of the Redmi Note 7 in India. It doesn't give out the exact specifications of the phone, but as the smartphone has already been released in China, the specifications and design aren't a secret.

