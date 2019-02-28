Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro smartphones in India today. This is the very first Indian launch under the Redmi brand after it separated from Xiaomi at the start of this year. The Redmi Note 7 has already been announced in China so we already had some idea about the specifications. In India, the Redmi Note 7 has been priced starting at Rs 9,999 and Redmi Note 7 Pro is priced starting at Rs 13,999.

