Redmi Note 7 to launch in India on 28 February: Here's what we know so far

Redmi Note 7 has also been rumoured to launch alongside the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go.

tech2 News Staff Feb 27, 2019 22:13:34 IST

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 is all set to launch in India on 28 February at 12 noon at an event held in New Delhi. The phone had also popped up on Flipkart, which is teasing the launch but isn't giving out the exact specifications of the phone.

Xiaomi has also been rumoured to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Go and Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition in India alongside the Redmi Note 7 on Thursday. The Mi Sports Bluetooth Headset Youth Edition might be priced at Rs 1,499.

Redmi Note 7 with 48 Mp camera confirmed to launch in India on 28 February. Image: Xiaomi India Twitter

Build and Design

The Redmi Note 7 has already launched in China and if the same model travels to India then the phone might feature a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop notch and a glass-encased body with a gradient toned back. There might also be thin bezels on the front.

The Chinese smartphone brand had also released two durability test videos which show the phone being thrown down the stairs in one and another features Redmi's new CEO Lu Weibing skating on top of the phone.

The phone is expected to arrive in Black, Blue and Red colours.

Features and specifications

The 6.3-inch display is said to come with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 450 nits of brightness.

Similar to China's Little King Kong, the upcoming Redmi Note 7 in India is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC, generally found on mid-range devices, and pack in a 4,000 mAh battery.

The phone offers a Type-C USB charging option and supports a headphone jack.

Redmi Note 7 is also expected to support Qualcomm QuickCharge 4.0 technology for rapid charging.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 7 might include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0 and GPS/A-GPS.

Redmi Note 7 was launched in China for a price starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 10,000) for the 3 GB RAM variant. In India, it is expected to debut in two models including a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage option at about Rs 13,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option at about Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7. Image: Twitter

On the other hand, a recent leak in GizmoChina claimed that the Redmi Note 7 of China might launch as the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India. So the upcoming Redmi Note 7 for India might be powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset which powers the Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones in India.

The leak mentions that the Redmi Note 7 will be made available in two storage options — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. These models are expected to be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

Camera

The Redmi Note 7 is rumoured to flaunt a dual camera array at the back comprising a 48 MP dual camera (Samsung GM1 sensor) with an f/1.8 lens. The secondary camera has a 5 MP sensor. The dual-camera setup is 'AI enabled.'

For the selfie camera, the phone features a 13 MP camera with AI features and a portrait mode.

Also, Redmi taking to the official Xiaomi MIUI Weibo page had confirmed that the new Redmi device will get the Super Night Scene feature. The feature which was first implemented on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is meant to produce cleaner and brighter photos in low-light conditions.

As per the leak in GizmoChina the camera might be equipped with an f/2.2 aperture Sony IMX486 12 MP unit on the rear and a front-facing 13 MP unit.

