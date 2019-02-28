tech2 News Staff

The Redmi brand, which just got separated from its parent company Xiaomi, is all set to launch the Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro smartphones in the country. To recall, the Note 7 has already been unveiled in China for a price starting at CNY 999 for the 3 GB RAM/ 32 GB storage option. The Note 7 Pro, on the other hand, has not been made official anywhere so we are a bit dark on the specs.

In any case, Xiaomi will be holding a live stream for its event in Delhi which is scheduled to start off at 12.00 pm today. You can catch the stream on Xiaomi's official India page and Facebook page. The company will also be showing the event on its official YouTube channel, as well. We shall update the copy once Xiaomi has made it available.

A new leak has said that the Redmi Note 7 of China might launch as the Redmi Note 7 Pro in India.

The Chinese Redmi Note 7 arguably offers some amazing features for its price including a 48 MP primary camera, glass-encased body and a tall 6.3-inch display.

Redmi Note 7 was launched in China for a price starting at CNY 999 (roughly Rs 10,000) for the 3 GB RAM variant. In India, it is expected to debut in two models including a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage option at about Rs 13,999 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage option at about Rs 16,999.

The budget-friendly smartphone sports a dual camera array at the back comprising a 48 MP + 5 MP setup. It has a 13 MP front-facing AI0-enabled camera for shooting selfies.

The leak mentions that the Redmi Note 7 will be made available in two storage options — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. These models are expected to be priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

Also, the smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 636 chipset which powers the Redmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones in India.

On the camera front, it might be equipped with an f/2.2 aperture Sony IMX486 12 MP unit sensor on the rear and a front-facing 13 MP unit.

The report further states that the phone will arrive in Black, Blue and Red colours.

