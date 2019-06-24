Monday, June 24, 2019Back to
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7A kernel source released ahead of launch

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are expected to launch in India in mid-July.

tech2 News StaffJun 24, 2019 14:39:15 IST

Last week, Xiaomi released the Android 9 Pie based kernel source code for four of its upcoming smartphones in India — the Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7 and Redmi 7A. The smartphones are codenamed davinci, raphael, onc and pine, respectively.

While this does not mean much for the end user per se, but the release of these kernel source codes will allow third-party developers to build custom ROMs for these smartphones. Which also means that these devices are now getting ready for their release in the Indian market.

Redmi K20

This is a very OnePlus-like approach Xiaomi is adopting this time, wherein it is offering its devices to developers and giving them access to the kernel source code.

Besides these smartphones, Xiaomi has also released Android 9 Pie based Kernel sources for Mi 9 (codenamed cepheus) and Mi MIX 3 5G variant (codenamed andromeda).

If you are a developer, you can download the kernel source from the GitHub source links here: Redmi K20 ProRedmi K20Mi 9Mi MIX 3 5GRedmi 7Redmi 7A.

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro specs

Ahead of the expected launch of the Redmi K20 series in India in mid-July, here's a quick recap of the smartphones. The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18 W fast charging support instead of 27 W. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 (review) which is priced at Rs 32,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be priced below the Rs 48,999 in India, competing for OnePlus 7 Pro (review).

