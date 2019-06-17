tech2 News Staff

Redmi K20 Pro has been hyped for quite sometime after its release in China and it would appear now that the device could soon be making its way to the Indian markets. Redmi India's Twitter handles just posted a new teaser that could hint at the K20 Pro launch and also takes a dig at OnePlus.

Xiaomi said in the post that "Someone jus+ announced 'The world's fastest phone'. Oh really? Hold my AnTuTu." The + in the 'jus+' appears to be a clear dig at OnePlus which just recently announced its flagship phone OnePlus 7 Pro. The company also said in its post "Some celebrations are short-lived. Stay tuned," which could mean that the Redmi K20 Pro launch could be on the horizon.

Some celebrations are short-lived. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/NitBxGxOVA — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) June 14, 2019

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain, had said a couple of weeks back that the Redmi K20 Pro and K20 smartphones would be launching in India within six weeks. That puts the tentative date for the launch as mid-July.

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro specs

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 6.35-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design.

Redmi's 'Flagship Killer 2.0' has certainly got the flagship-level internals as well. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K20 Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor. In terms of video shooting capabilities, the device has a 960 fps slo-mo feature along with 4K @ 30 fps recording.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities. Redmi claims this can charge the phone 58 percent in 30 minutes and completely fill the power cell in 74 minutes. Apart from that Redmi has also added a Game Turbo 2.0 feature that allocates more resources for gaming.

Redmi K20 packs in the Snapdragon 730 and also has the Sony IMX582 sensor instead of Redmi K20 Pro's IMX586. Rest, all other specs remain the same except for an 18W fast charging support instead of 27W. Since Xiaomi has been calling this Flagship Killer 2.0, we expect the company will likely price the phone right in the range of the OnePlus 7 (review) which is priced at Rs 32,999.

The Redmi K20 Pro is expected to be priced below the Rs 48,999 in India, competing for OnePlus 7 Pro (review).

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.