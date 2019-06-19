Wednesday, June 19, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Redmi 7A will reportedly launch in India in July after Europe launch

The Redmi 7A comes with a performance upgrade in the display and battery capacity.

Jun 19, 2019 14:32:54 IST

After its China launch, the Xiaomi Redmi 7A could soon be making its way to other parts of the world, especially Europe and India. Compared to the Redmi 6A, the latest one has a performance upgrade in the form of a better display and higher capacity battery. It also has a new design.

XDA Recognised Developer yshalsager spotted the model numbers of the Indian and global variants of the phone. The Indian model variant is ‘M1903C3EI’ whereas the international variants are ‘M1903C3EG’ and ‘M1903C3EH’

The report from XDA speculates the Redmi 7A to arrive in India July which is also the time when the Redmi K20 series will be launching as well. It’s expected to be announced in parts of Europe on 21 June. It's said to be slightly more expensive than its predecessor.

Xiaomi Redmi 7A specifications

The Redmi 7A comes with a 5.45-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset and it will be available in two memory and storage configurations. They include 2 GB / 16 GB and 3 GB / 32 GB variants. Users can also increase the storage with a micro-SD card that’s expandable up to 256 GB. The Redmi 7A’s highlight is the 4,000 mAh battery that comes with 10W charging. It charges using a micro-USB port.

On the rear, it has a 13 MP camera sensor whereas on the front, there’s a 5 MP camera sensor that comes with an AI beauty mode. The phone doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor and instead, uses the front camera for AI Face unlock.

The Redmi 7A has a dual nano-SIM slot where both support 4G VoLTE. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and supports Bluetooth 5.0. The Redmi 7A comes in black and blue variants.

