tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro may have launched only a while back, but the company claims that the two phones have already been lapped by a million users in China and neighbouring regions.

Now, Xiaomi did claim that their first flash sale saw 200,000 units disappear in a matter of minutes, and today the company announced that the duo reached 1 million sales.

The Redmi K20 series was introduced on 28 May, which reveals that the company needed just a handful of flash sales to push over a million smartphones. The numbers might have even been higher, but the production capacity is seemingly limited at this point. In fact, the Redmi K20 Pro version isn't even available outside China yet.

Celebrating the seven-digit sales, Redmi brand manager Lu Weibing took to his Weibo account to announce a couple of deals that should incite more potential buyers. Every buyer of a Redmi K20 phone will now get a 10,000 mAh power bank, while those who choose to shell out a little more and buy the Pro variant will have the option to buy a 27 W fast charger for an additional CNY 29 (approximately Rs 300).

Weibing, however, did not reveal whether the results are only from the Chinese market, but we do know that the first sale numbers earlier revealed was restricted to China only.

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are yet to arrive in India but going by recent announcements by Country head, Manu Kumar Jain, the phone will likely launch in the country sometime this month. Going by the hype Xiaomi's already created, we won't be surprised if the Redmi K20 series breaks a few more sales records soon.