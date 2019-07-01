Monday, July 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi's already sold over a million units of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi K20, K20 Pro in India as part of its 5th anniversary celebrations.

tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2019 17:27:28 IST

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro may have launched only a while back, but the company claims that the two phones have already been lapped by a million users in China and neighbouring regions.

Now, Xiaomi did claim that their first flash sale saw 200,000 units disappear in a matter of minutes, and today the company announced that the duo reached 1 million sales.

The Redmi K20 series was introduced on 28 May, which reveals that the company needed just a handful of flash sales to push over a million smartphones. The numbers might have even been higher, but the production capacity is seemingly limited at this point. In fact, the Redmi K20 Pro version isn't even available outside China yet.

Xiaomis already sold over a million units of the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro

The Redmi K20 series is expected to arrive in India later this month. Image: Xiaomi

Celebrating the seven-digit sales, Redmi brand manager Lu Weibing took to his Weibo account to announce a couple of deals that should incite more potential buyers. Every buyer of a Redmi K20 phone will now get a 10,000 mAh power bank, while those who choose to shell out a little more and buy the Pro variant will have the option to buy a 27 W fast charger for an additional CNY 29 (approximately Rs 300).

The Redmi K20 series comprises of two phones which Xiaomi's already sold more than 1 million units of in a span of weeks. Image: Weibo/ Lu Weibeing

The Redmi K20 series comprises of two phones which Xiaomi's already sold more than 1 million units of in a span of weeks. Image: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

Weibing, however, did not reveal whether the results are only from the Chinese market, but we do know that the first sale numbers earlier revealed was restricted to China only.

The Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro are yet to arrive in India but going by recent announcements by Country head, Manu Kumar Jain, the phone will likely launch in the country sometime this month. Going by the hype Xiaomi's already created, we won't be surprised if the Redmi K20 series breaks a few more sales records soon.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Redmi K20

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7A kernel source released ahead of launch

Jun 24, 2019
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 7A kernel source released ahead of launch
Xiaomi India teases the Redmi K20 Pro as the 'fastest phone in the world'

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi India teases the Redmi K20 Pro as the 'fastest phone in the world'

Jun 17, 2019
Xiaomi's recent post suggests that Redmi K20 will have a Snapdragon 730 SoC

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's recent post suggests that Redmi K20 will have a Snapdragon 730 SoC

Jun 28, 2019
Xiaomi turns five: Company teases a new fast charger, LED lamp, headphones and more

Xiaomi

Xiaomi turns five: Company teases a new fast charger, LED lamp, headphones and more

Jun 25, 2019
Xiaomi and Meitu partner to launch CC series, a new selfie-centric smartphone range

Xiaomi

Xiaomi and Meitu partner to launch CC series, a new selfie-centric smartphone range

Jun 21, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi 7A budget smartphone teased, to be launched soon in India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 7A budget smartphone teased, to be launched soon in India

Jun 30, 2019

science

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

solar eclipse

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019