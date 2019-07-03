Wednesday, July 03, 2019Back to
Xiaomi to celebrate its fifth anniversary with Mi Pop 2019 in India on 17 July

Registrations have already begun and there are only a limited number of seats available.

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 22:07:41 IST

Xiaomi will be celebrating its fifth anniversary with fans in its Mi Pop 2019 event in India on 17 July. Interested Mi fans can register themselves right away on the company’s website.

Xiaomi Mi Pop 2019.

At the Mi Pop 2019 event, the Chinese company is planning to host games, giveaways and many surprises for all the attendees. The announcement was made by Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain from a tweet. The Mi Pop event will be organised in New Delhi.

For registrations, fans can visit the event page on the company website. Registrations began on 2 July and it will go on until the seats run out. Once the seats are filled, the registration will close down, followed by the Mi Community team will pick the top contributors based on how many points they have earned by contributing to the community.

Only the ones who are shortlisted will be able to purchase the tickets priced at Rs 500. For now, only confirmations will be sent out in emails. Xiaomi hasn’t revealed the event and venue details yet.

Apart from the fun activities that are going to be organised at the Mi Pop event, the company could also officially launch its upcoming Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro. Both the phones have been already launched in China and its India launch has been teased for quite some time.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

