12:17 (IST)
The Redmi 9 Power pricing:
4 GB + 64 GB - Rs 10,999
4 GB + 128 GB - Rs 11,999
The Redmi 9 Power will be available on Amazon India and mi.com and offline on Mi Home and Mi Stores. The sale starts on 22 December at 12 pm.
tech2 News StaffDec 17, 2020 14:24:42 IST
Redmi India has already confirmed that the Redmi 9 Power will come with a 48 MP rear camera setup, it will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset.
12:17 (IST)
12:15 (IST)
Revisiting the Redmi 9 Power specifications
12:14 (IST)
Redmi 9 Power comes with MIUI 12 out of the box.
12:14 (IST)
The Redmi 9 Power also comes with dual-SIM slot It also features a dedicated microSD card slot that can expand the memory of the phone up to 512 GB.
12:13 (IST)
The Redmi 9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC For gaming, it uses Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU. It features 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.
12:11 (IST)
The Redmi 9 Power additionally features a 2 MP depth camera and 2 MP macro lens. Up front, the smartphone features an 8 MP AI selfie camera.
12:09 (IST)
The Redmi 9 Power sports a 48 MP quad camera setup
12:08 (IST)
Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display
12:07 (IST)
Redmi 9 Power is fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery and sports a 48 MP rear camera setup The Redmi 9 Power comes with support for 18W fast charging and a 22.5W fast charger in the box.
11:55 (IST)
The Redmi 9 Power will likely sport 48 MP rear camera setup
11:53 (IST)
The Redmi 9 Power is expected to feature a 6,000 mAh battery
11:40 (IST)
Welcome peeps! Redmi India is launching the fourth smartphone in the Redmi 9 series – the Redmi 9 Power – today. The event will be live at 12 pm. Stay tuned for all the updates from the launch event.
Redmi India is hosting its final launch event of the year 2020 today. At the launch event in India, the company is scheduled to launch a new smartphone in the Redmi 9 series, called the Redmi 9 Power. As the name, and several teasers suggest, the smartphone's highlight will be its battery size. It has been speculated that the Redmi 9 Power will be fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Redmi 9 series, currently includes three smartphones – Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Redmi 9, Redmi 9i.
The Redmi 9 Power launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST. Redmi India will be live streaming the launch event on its social media handles and YouTube channel.
Ahead of the launch, in various teasers, Redmi India has already confirmed that the Redmi 9 Power will come with a 48 MP rear camera setup, it will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset and will come in red, green, blue and black colour options. Another teaser on Amazon confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce site.
As per a previous report, the smartphone is expected to be available in two RAM and storage configurations – 4 GB + 64 GB variant and a 4 GB + 128 GB variant.
The Redmi smartphone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console along with Xiaomi Mi 10i. Tipster Ishan Agarwal had earlier said that the Redmi 9 Power is likely to be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.
According to a report by GSMArena, Redmi 9 Power will feature a 6.53-inch LCD screen. The front camera will be 8 MP. The smartphone is expected to run Android 10 with MIUI 12.
The Redmi 9 Power is likely to come packed with a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W charging.
