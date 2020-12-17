Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Redmi India is hosting its final launch event of the year 2020 today. At the launch event in India, the company is scheduled to launch a new smartphone in the Redmi 9 series, called the Redmi 9 Power. As the name, and several teasers suggest, the smartphone's highlight will be its battery size. It has been speculated that the Redmi 9 Power will be fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The Redmi 9 series, currently includes three smartphones – Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Redmi 9, Redmi 9i.

The Redmi 9 Power launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST. Redmi India will be live streaming the launch event on its social media handles and YouTube channel.

Ahead of the launch, in various teasers, Redmi India has already confirmed that the Redmi 9 Power will come with a 48 MP rear camera setup, it will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset and will come in red, green, blue and black colour options. Another teaser on Amazon confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce site.

Redmi 9 Power expected specifications

As per a previous report, the smartphone is expected to be available in two RAM and storage configurations – 4 GB + 64 GB variant and a 4 GB + 128 GB variant.

The Redmi smartphone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console along with Xiaomi Mi 10i. Tipster Ishan Agarwal had earlier said that the Redmi 9 Power is likely to be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

According to a report by GSMArena, Redmi 9 Power will feature a 6.53-inch LCD screen. The front camera will be 8 MP. The smartphone is expected to run Android 10 with MIUI 12.

The Redmi 9 Power is likely to come packed with a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W charging.