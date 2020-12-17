Thursday, December 17, 2020Back to
Redmi 9 Power to launch today in India at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Redmi 9 Power will feature a 48 MP rear camera setup and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.


tech2 News StaffDec 17, 2020 09:35:50 IST

Redmi will launch Redmi 9 Power in India today at 12 pm. It will be a part of Redmi's Redmi 9 series that already includes smartphones like Redmi 9 Prime (Review), Redmi 9, Redmi 9i and more. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 48 MP rear camera setup, will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset and will come in red, green, blue and black colour options. A teaser on Amazon has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce site.

Redmi 9 Power teaser

Redmi 9 Power launch: How to catch the live updates

The event will begin at 12 pm today. You can find the livestream of the event on the company's YouTube page and social media handles. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to watch the event live.

Redmi 9 Power expected specifications

As per a previous report, the smartphone is expected to be available in two RAM and storage configurations – 4 GB + 64 GB variant and a 4 GB + 128 GB variant.

The Redmi smartphone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console along with Xiaomi Mi 10i. Tipster Ishan Agarwal had earlier said that the Redmi 9 Power is likely to be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

According to a report by GSMArena, Redmi 9 Power will feature a 6.53-inch LCD screen. The front camera will be 8 MP. The smartphone is expected to run Android 10 with MIUI 12.

The Redmi 9 Power is likely to come packed with a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

