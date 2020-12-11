Friday, December 11, 2020Back to
Redmi 9 Power with a 48 MP triple rear camera setup to launch in India on 17 December

Redmi 9 Power is expected to be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset.


FP TrendingDec 11, 2020 15:59:23 IST

Redmi 9 Power will launch in India on 17 December. The announcement of the unveiling of the smartphone has been made on Twitter by Redmi India on Thursday. "This is bound to make you go ballistic! Our first ever #power Smartphone - the #Redmi9Power is launching on 17th December 2020 at 12 noon!" reads the tweet. A dedicated microsite for Redmi 9 Power has also been created on mi.com. The site reveals that the upcoming Redmi smartphone will have a power-packed display, processor, 48 MP camera, battery, hi-res sound, and it will support fast charging.

Redmi 9 Power teaser

It also features that the Redmi 9 Power will be available in four colour options.

The image on the page also shows that Redmi 9 Power will sport a triple camera setup on the rear. The sensor will be arranged vertically on the back of the phone in the camera panel. Also, e-commerce platform Amazon has created a microsite stating that once launches, Redmi 9 Power will be available for purchase on the website.

Earlier this week, Redmi India tweeted a 17-second clip hinting that the "power packed" smartphone will be launched soon in India.

The renders and specifications of Redmi 9 Power are still not known. However, as per rumours, the smartphone is expected to be available in two RAM and storage configurations – 4 GB + 64 GB variant and a 4 GB + 128 GB variant.

The Redmi smartphone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console along with Xiaomi Mi 10i. Tipster Ishan Agarwal had earlier said that the Redmi 9 Power is likely to be powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

According to a report by GSMArena, Redmi 9 Power will feature a 6.53-inch LCD screen. The front camera will be of 8 MP. The smartphone is expected to run Android 10 with MIUI 12.

The Redmi 9 Power is likely to come packed with a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

