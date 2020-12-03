FP Trending

The details of Redmi 9 Power and Mi 10i India variants have been leaked ahead of an official announcement. Both smartphones are expected to launch in India soon, however, the exact dates of the launch are yet unknown. The Redmi 9 Power will be launched in two RAM and storage configuration – there will be a 4 GB + 64 GB variant and a 4 GB +128 GB variant, according to a report by 91mobiles. The report adds that the phone will launch in India in Green, Blue and Black colour options.

As for the Mi 10i, it too will come in multiple RAM and storage options. There will be one device with 6 GB Ram and 128 GB storage, while the second option will sport 8 GB RAM along with a 128 GB storage. The Mi 10i will be available in Black and Gradient orange and blue tones.

The report adds that both phones have been spotted on the Google Play Console earlier.

According to 91 mobiles, the Xiaomi Mi 10i is a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and will be powered by the Snapdragon 750 SoC along with 6GB Ram.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has added that the Redmi 9 Power is expected to have Snapdragon 662 and 4GB RAM.

If the Mi 10i is indeed a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, then it should sport a 6.67-inch screen along with a 120 HZ LCD screen with a 240 HZ touch sampling rate. It will likely be powered by a 4,280 mAH battery and have a quad-camera setup on the rear. The device will sport a 108 MP main lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP macro and a 2 MP depth sensor.