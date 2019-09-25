tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi today announced yet another budget-friendly smartphone – the Redmi 8A – in India. The smartphone is the successor of Redmi 7A (Review) which was launched in India a few months back.

The highlight of this smartphone is its massive 5,000 mAh battery which is an unusual feature of a smartphone under the Rs 7,000 price segment.

Redmi 8A pricing and availability

Redmi 8A launched in three colour variants — Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Sunset Red.

It comes in two variants — 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage priced at Rs 6,499 and a higher variant with 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage at Rs 6,999.

The smartphone will be available for sale on Mi.com and Flipkart on 29 September during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Redmi 8A specifications

Redmi 8A features a 6.22-inch HD+ 'Dot Notch' display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It's powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and offers up to 3 GB RAM. The smartphone has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass on the display and it's splash-proof.

In terms of camera, there is a single rear camera setup at the back that has a 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP AI selfie camera.

The rear panel of the Redmi 8A comes with an 'Aura Wave Grip Design' that not only increases grip over the phone, it's completely resistant of fingerprint marks.

The Redmi 8A supports wireless FM which means that you don't need to connect your earphones or headsets to be able to listen to music over FM radio. The smartphone comes with 18 W fast charging support with a 10 W charger in the box and houses a whopping 5,000 mAh battery. It has a Type-C port for charging and data transfer.