Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Best-Deals

Diwali with Mi sale: Best deals on Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7 and more

As with previous sales, phones and bands will be sold at Re 1 to lucky shoppers.


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 16:16:46 IST

Starting from 28 September, Xiaomi will host its annual Diwali with Mi sale (28 September-4 October). This sale coincides with two more big sales — Amazon Great Indian Festival (29 September-4 October) and Flipkart Big Billion Days (29 September-4 October).

During this upcoming sale, Xiaomi is giving a 10 percent instant discount to HDFC Bank cardholders. As with previous sales, this time also the company will host flash sales where it will give away products like the Redmi K20 and Xiaomi Mi Band 4 for Re 1, and it will be held every day during the sale at 4.00 pm.

Xiaomi is also giving massive discounts to several smartphones. Here are the best deals that you would not want to miss.

Redmi 7A

Xiaomi launched Redmi 7A (review) at a starting price of Rs 5,999. As per the Xiaomi sale preview, the smartphone will sell at a starting price of Rs 4,999 during the sale. The smartphone was originally priced at Rs 5,999 for 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant was priced at Rs 6,199.

Diwali with Mi sale: Best deals on Redmi 7A, Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7 and more

Redmi 7A features a single 5 MP camera sensor on the front for selfies.

Redmi 7A will be available in Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black colour variants.

Redmi Y3

As per the Xiaomi listing, the Redmi Y3 (review) will be available at a starting price of Rs 7,999. The smartphone was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 9,990 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, and Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model.

Redmi-Y3-MIUI-spare

Redmi Y3 is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC with Adreno 506 GPU.

The smartphone will get a discount of Rs 2,000 during the upcoming sale. It is available in blue, black and red colour variants.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) was launched back in June at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. During the Diwali with Mi sale, this smartphone will start selling at Rs 11,999, at a discount of Rs 2,000. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes in three storage variants — 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage priced at Rs 16,999 and 6 GB RAM and 64 GB priced at Rs 15,999.

Redmi-Note-7-Pro-3

Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a dual rear camera system equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor.

The budget-friendly smartphone is available in four colour variants — Space Black, Neptune Blue, Moonlight White and Nebula Red.

Redmi Note 7S

During the upcoming Diwali with Mi sale, Redmi Note 7S will sell at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The smartphone is getting a discount of Rs 2,000 as its base model of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage was launched at a price of Rs 10,999 in India.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces Redmi K20 Pro price drop ahead of ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale

Sep 21, 2019
Xiaomi announces Redmi K20 Pro price drop ahead of ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale
Galaxy M30s vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1X: The budget space is getting crowded

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M30s vs Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1X: The budget space is getting crowded

Sep 18, 2019
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected to debut in India on 17 September at Rs 1,999

Mi Band 4

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected to debut in India on 17 September at Rs 1,999

Sep 10, 2019
Xiaomi to launch a new Mi TV tomorrow at its Smarter Living 2020 event: All you need to know

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to launch a new Mi TV tomorrow at its Smarter Living 2020 event: All you need to know

Sep 16, 2019
Xiaomi's teaser for its upcoming flagship Mi Mix Alpha reveals the materials used to make it

Mi Mix

Xiaomi's teaser for its upcoming flagship Mi Mix Alpha reveals the materials used to make it

Sep 22, 2019
Xiaomi to unveil its new 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV in India on 17 September

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to unveil its new 65-inch 4K LED Mi TV in India on 17 September

Sep 10, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019