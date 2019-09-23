tech2 News Staff

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will kick off on 29 September at 12.00 pm and will be live till 4 October. During the sale, Flipkart will offer a 10 percent instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI cardholders.

The Flipkart sale is the same days as the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale (29 September to 4 October).

Here are the best deals on smartphones that you should look out for during the sale.

Realme C2

As per the Flipkart preview, one of the smartphones that are getting a discount is Realme C2 (Review) is getting a discount of Rs 1,000 on its 32 GB storage variants. The 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is now priced at Rs 5,999 and the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is selling at Rs 6,999.

Redmi 7A

Redmi 7A( Review) comes in two storage variants—the 2 GB RAM and 16 GB storage model originally priced at Rs 5,999 and the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant was launched at Rs 6,199. During the upcoming Flipkart sale, the smartphone will come at a starting price of Rs 4,999.

The smartphone will come in three colour variants — Matte Blue, Matte Gold, and Matte Black.

Realme 5

Realme 5 was recently launched in India in two storage variants starting at a price of Rs 9,999. As per the preview, this price will come down to Rs 8,999 and the base model will sell at Rs 1,000 lower than the launch price. The higher variant of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant was launched at Rs 10,999.

It is available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple colour varaiants.

Asus 6Z

Launched back in June this year, Asus 6Z(Review) is available three storage variants — 6 GB+ 64 GB variant priced at Rs 31,999, 6 GB+ 128 GB at Rs 34,999 and 8 GB+ 256 GB at Rs 39,999 in India. As per the Flipkart preview, the base storage model of the smartphone will sell at a price of Rs 27,999, getting a discount of Rs 4,000.

The smartphone is available in a sole black colour variant.

Samsung S9, S9 Plus

Samsung S9 was launched last year along with Samsung S9 Plus(Review) at a starting price of Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 respectively. During the upcoming Flipkart sale, Samsung S9 will sell at a starting price of Rs 29,999 and Samsung S9 Plus will start selling at Rs 34,999.

The two smartphones are available in five colour variants — Burgundy Red, Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple and Polaris Blue.

Google Pixel 3A

Google Pixel 3A was launched in India at a price of Rs 39,999 back in May alongside Google Pixel 3 XL (Review). During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the Google Pixel 3A will be selling at a discount of Rs 10,000. It will be priced at Rs 29,999.

It is available two colour variants — Just Black and Clearly White.