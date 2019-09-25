16:25 (IST)
16:25 (IST)
Redmi 8A: Specifications, pricing and availability
You can read about the Redmi 8A's specifications, features, pricing and availability in our detailed report.
13:23 (IST)
A summary of all the specifications of the Redmi 8A
Introducing #Redmi8A— Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) September 25, 2019
🔋5000mAh Battery
⚡️18W support, Type-C
😍Aura Wave Grip Design
📱 6.22" Dot Notch Display
💪GG5 & splash-proof P2i
📸12MP AI Rear Camera, Sony IMX363
🤳8MP AI Selfie camera
29th Sept, 11.59 PM.
On https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & @Flipkart pic.twitter.com/UbzmDhCYpx
12:42 (IST)
Here's a quick comparison of the Redmi 8A with its competition by Xiaomi
Here’s how #Redmi8A wins against the competition. #DumdaarRedmi8A pic.twitter.com/gTXjRq4Bmk— Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) September 25, 2019
12:30 (IST)
Wireless FM support
The Redmi 8A supports wireless FM which means that you don't need to connect your earphones or headsets to be able to listen to music over FM radio.
Now enjoy your favourite FM channels on the dumdaar speakers. The #DumdaarRedmi8A features a Wireless FM to maximize your entertainment.— Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) September 25, 2019
Tell us when do you listen to FM the most? #Redmi8A pic.twitter.com/JmWfkT8Pys
12:27 (IST)
Light gaming on the Redmi 8A
Since the Redmi 8A packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, we're looking forward to trying out some PUBG Mobile Lite on the phone when our review unit arrives.
Don’t you just love dumdaar performance? We know that and we've equipped the #DumdaarRedmi8A with @qualcomm_in Snapdragon 439 Octa-core processor. Clocking at 2.0 GHz, it is made for the multi-taskers & light gamers. #Redmi8A pic.twitter.com/kdi86CHZRR— Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) September 25, 2019
12:24 (IST)
Larger display on the Redmi 8A
The Redmi 8A comes with a 6.22 inch HD LCD display that has a waterdrop notch design that Xiaomi is calling 'Dot Notch'.
*Major upgrade alert*— Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) September 25, 2019
The #DumdaarRedmi8A features a 6.22” HD Dot Notch Big Display compared to the 5.45” on the #Redmi7A. And when it comes to watching videos, more screen space means more fun. #Redmi8A pic.twitter.com/iR9MHSIb6I
12:21 (IST)
Aura Wave Grip Design on the back
The rear panel of the Redmi 8A comes with an 'Aura Wave Grip Design' that not only increases grip over the phone, it's completely resistant of fingerprint marks.
Mi fans, isn’t this one fab looking phone? The #Redmi8A flaunts the all-new Aura Wavegrip Design that gives you a firm grip on the phone. Oh, BTW, the #DumdaarRedmi8A is also fingerprint-resistant! How about that?— Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) September 25, 2019
RT if you love the look. pic.twitter.com/fJdpFVHSqq
12:18 (IST)
Redmi 8 teased
Towards the end of the event, Manu Kumar Jain teased that the Redmi 8 is going to be launched soon.
12:14 (IST)
Pricing and availability revealed
The Redmi 8A will be available at Rs 6,499 for the 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant whereas the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,999. The phones go on sale on 29 September and it will be available on Mi.com and Flipkart.
12:10 (IST)
Fast charging support
The Redmi 8A comes with 18W fast charging support and a Type-C port.
12:08 (IST)
Protected by Corning
The Redmi 8A has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass on the display and it's splash-proof.
12:07 (IST)
Camera on the Redmi 8A
The Redmi 8A comes with a 12 MP Sony IMX363 on the rear and an 8 MP AI selfie camera. It supports AI face unlock.
12:05 (IST)
Specifications revealed
The Redmi 8A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.
12:04 (IST)
Three colour variants
The Redmi 8A will come out in three colour options.
11:50 (IST)
Rumoured and leaked specifications
No other specifications or features have been revealed by Xiaomi. According to leaks, the Redmi 8A could come sport a 6.21-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core processor and it might offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of inbuilt storage.
11:48 (IST)
Big battery on the Redmi 8A
Although not confirmed, but Xiaomi indicated in a tweet that the phone could come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.
Time for another dumdaar addition to India's most-loved Redmi A series. We'll unveil the #DumdaarRedmi8A for you on 25th September 2019.— Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) September 19, 2019
A lot of dumdaar features to look forward to.
Here's one - 5️⃣🔋🔋🔋
Guess it & RT to win this dumdaar phone. pic.twitter.com/mvBeSCMXUt
11:43 (IST)
First look at the Redmi 8A
Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain had tweeted out the first look of the Redmi 8A revealing that the phone will come with a Type-C port and support for fast charging.
1st ever look of beautiful #Redmi8A! 🤩— #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 23, 2019
When we said the #Redmi 8A would have #Dumdaar features, we meant it. It will come with #TypeC port and fast charging support.🔋
Probably the ONLY phone in the price segment to have Type-C! 👍 RT if excited. 🔄#Xiaomi ♥️ #DumdaarRedmi8A pic.twitter.com/ycTGyLvzgk
11:36 (IST)
Another day, another Xiaomi smartphone launch
Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 8A, the successor to the highly affordable Redmi 7A. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
The successor to the Redmi 7A (Review), Redmi 8A, will finally debut in India today. Since the predecessor of this smartphone was launched at a starting price of just Rs 5,999, Redmi 8A is also expected to be launched in a budget-friendly price segment.
Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi 8A will come with a type-C charging port and support fast charging. The smartphone will also likely pack a 5,000 mAh battery that was teased in a tweet by the Redmi India Twitter account. According to the images in these tweets, it looks like the Redmi 8A will sport a waterdrop notch display. However, the smartphone was teased on Flipkart and it hints towards a bigger battery and confirms that it will indeed feature a waterdrop notch display.
No other specifications of the phone have been officially revealed and considering the budget-segment of this device, the price will again be the most important factor. Stay tuned for all the details from the launch event.
