Redmi 8A India launch highlights: Redmi 8A launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6,499

tech2 News StaffSep 25, 2019 17:30:22 IST

The Redmi 8A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and comes with a 12 MP rear camera

  • 16:25 (IST)

    Redmi 8A: Specifications, pricing and availability

    You can read about the Redmi 8A's specifications, features, pricing and availability in our detailed report.

  • 13:23 (IST)

    A summary of all the specifications of the Redmi 8A

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Here's a quick comparison of the Redmi 8A with its competition by Xiaomi

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Wireless FM support

    The Redmi 8A supports wireless FM which means that you don't need to connect your earphones or headsets to be able to listen to music over FM radio.

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Light gaming on the Redmi 8A

    Since the Redmi 8A packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, we're looking forward to trying out some PUBG Mobile Lite on the phone when our review unit arrives.

  • 12:24 (IST)

    Larger display on the Redmi 8A

    The Redmi 8A comes with a 6.22 inch HD LCD display that has a waterdrop notch design that Xiaomi is calling 'Dot Notch'.

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Aura Wave Grip Design on the back

    The rear panel of the Redmi 8A comes with an 'Aura Wave Grip Design' that not only increases grip over the phone, it's completely resistant of fingerprint marks.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Redmi 8 teased

    Towards the end of the event, Manu Kumar Jain teased that the Redmi 8 is going to be launched soon.

  • 12:14 (IST)

    Pricing and availability revealed

    The Redmi 8A will be available at Rs 6,499 for the 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant whereas the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 6,999. The phones go on sale on 29 September and it will be available on Mi.com and Flipkart.

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Fast charging support

    The Redmi 8A comes with 18W fast charging support and a Type-C port.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Protected by Corning

    The Redmi 8A has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass on the display and it's splash-proof.

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Camera on the Redmi 8A

    The Redmi 8A comes with a 12 MP Sony IMX363 on the rear and an 8 MP AI selfie camera. It supports AI face unlock.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Specifications revealed

    The Redmi 8A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Three colour variants

    The Redmi 8A will come out in three colour options.

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Rumoured and leaked specifications

    No other specifications or features have been revealed by Xiaomi. According to leaks, the Redmi 8A could come sport a 6.21-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. It is expected to be powered by an octa-core processor and it might offer 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of inbuilt storage.

  • 11:48 (IST)

    Big battery on the Redmi 8A

    Although not confirmed, but Xiaomi indicated in a tweet that the phone could come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

  • 11:43 (IST)

    First look at the Redmi 8A

    Xiaomi Global VP and Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain had tweeted out the first look of the Redmi 8A revealing that the phone will come with a Type-C port and support for fast charging.

  • 11:36 (IST)

    Another day, another Xiaomi smartphone launch

    Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi 8A, the successor to the highly affordable Redmi 7A. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

The successor to the Redmi 7A (Review), Redmi 8A, will finally debut in India today. Since the predecessor of this smartphone was launched at a starting price of just Rs 5,999, Redmi 8A is also expected to be launched in a budget-friendly price segment.

The Redmi 7A starts at an introductory price of Rs 5,799 on Mi.com but that will increase to Rs 5,999 soon. Image: tech2/ Sahil S.

Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi 8A will come with a type-C charging port and support fast charging. The smartphone will also likely pack a 5,000 mAh battery that was teased in a tweet by the Redmi India Twitter account. According to the images in these tweets, it looks like the Redmi 8A will sport a waterdrop notch display. However, the smartphone was teased on Flipkart and it hints towards a bigger battery and confirms that it will indeed feature a waterdrop notch display.

No other specifications of the phone have been officially revealed and considering the budget-segment of this device, the price will again be the most important factor. Stay tuned for all the details from the launch event.



