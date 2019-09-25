The successor to the Redmi 7A (Review), Redmi 8A, will finally debut in India today. Since the predecessor of this smartphone was launched at a starting price of just Rs 5,999, Redmi 8A is also expected to be launched in a budget-friendly price segment.

Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi 8A will come with a type-C charging port and support fast charging. The smartphone will also likely pack a 5,000 mAh battery that was teased in a tweet by the Redmi India Twitter account. According to the images in these tweets, it looks like the Redmi 8A will sport a waterdrop notch display. However, the smartphone was teased on Flipkart and it hints towards a bigger battery and confirms that it will indeed feature a waterdrop notch display.

No other specifications of the phone have been officially revealed and considering the budget-segment of this device, the price will again be the most important factor. Stay tuned for all the details from the launch event.