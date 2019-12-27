tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi had begun rolling out its Redmi 8 series in mid-October this year, including the Redmi 8, Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. As it always has, these smartphones went on flash sales in the days after. If you didn't capitalise on it then, Xiaomi's New Year to you is a free pass not chase after those flash sales any more. All the three smartphones are now available to purchase round the clock on Amazon, Flipkart and Mi's website, Redmi announced.

Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 8 pricing, availability

Redmi 8 (Review) comes in 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant which is priced at Rs 7,999. It is available on Flipkart and Mi.com. It comes in three colour variants — Onyx Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

📢 Mi Fans, we've got some #Ultim8 news! Back on popular demand. Get the #RedmiNote8 & #RedmiNote8Pro from @amazonIN and #Redmi8 from @Flipkart any time of the day! 😎 Also available on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo & Retail Outlets. Sale starts at 12 noon 🕛 today. RTs appreciated! pic.twitter.com/W15ZKNs9DI — Redmi India for #MiFans (@RedmiIndia) December 26, 2019

Redmi Note 8 (Review) is available in 4 GB + 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and Mi.com. It comes in four colour options – Space Black, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Purple and Moonlight White.

Redmi Note 8 Pro (Review) sells at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for 6 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The 8 GB + 128 GB storage variant is selling at Rs 17,999. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options. It is now available on Amazon and Mi.com.

Redmi 8 specifications

The Redmi 8 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and the version on sale is paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage. All of this draws power from a 5,000 mAh battery.

The rear features a 12 MP f/1.8 primary camera paired with a 2 MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is an 8 MP unit. A fingerprint sensor can also be found on the rear. Storage can be expanded via microSD to 512 GB. A USB Type-C port handles charging and data transfer duties. The phone is running the Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Redmi Note 8 (Review) comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPLS LCD panel with a teardrop notch on the front and a minuscule chin at the bottom. The phone uses the Snapdragon 665 chipset to power the device and it has RAM options starting from 4 GB going up to 6 GB with storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB. The device will be launched in four colour options Space Black, Neptune Blue, Cosmic Purple and Moonlight White.

There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48 MP primary sensor including a wide-angle, macro and telephoto sensors which have resolutions of 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP respectively. The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging in-built along with a Type-C port. The Redmi Note 8 also has Alexa integration.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The highlighting feature for the Redmi Note 8 Pro has to be the new 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor that is part of a quad-camera array on the smartphone. The phone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display and has an FHD+ resolution. The phone harbours a teardrop-notch on the top and a very small chin on the bottom of the device. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first phone in India which has in-built Alexa voice assistant.

As far as storage and RAM options go the phone happens to have a 6 GB + 64 GB starting variant and it goes up to 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. Processing on the phone is handled by the MediaTek G90T chipset.

Talking now about the optics on the phone, the Note 8 Pro happens to have a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP primary lens along with an 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP depth sensor and 2 MP macro lens. The phone also has a 4,500 mAh battery which comes equipped with 18 W fast charging capabilities. The phone comes in Black, Green, and White colour options.

