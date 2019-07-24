Wednesday, July 24, 2019Back to
Realme X vs Moto One Vision vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy A50: A mid-range face-off

Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution.

Kshitij PujariJul 24, 2019 11:16:54 IST

Realme X has been launched on 15 July amidst a lot of hype surrounding the device and now we have the first sale commencing today at 12.00 pm. The smartphone is priced starting Rs 16,999 and the sale will begin at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Realme's own website.

Realme X

The Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3, 765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

However, in the hyper-competitive market in India, there are many different smartphone options available for a similar price point. The main competition for the Realme X comes from the Redmi Vivo Z1 Pro (Review), Moto One Vision and the Galaxy A50 (Review). We have already reviewed the Realme X and concluded that for its price it is a good device. So stay tuned for our video comparison on the device. This piece concerns only the spec comparison on sheet between the Realme X and its competitors.

Smartphone Realme X Vivo Z1 Pro Moto One Vision Galaxy A50
Display Size (inch) 6.53 6.53 6.3 6.4
Resolution (pixels) 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2520 1080 x 2340
Pixel Density (PPI) 394 395 432 403
Display Type AMOLED AMOLED LTPS IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Dimensions(mm) 161.2 x 76 x 8.6 162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9 160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7
Weight (gm) 191 201 180 166
Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes
SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM
Connectivity Types GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE
Processor Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 712 Exynos 9609 Exynos 9610
CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core
CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver 2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 8x2.2 GHz 4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU Adreno 616 Adreno 616 Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G72 MP3
RAM 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Ruggedness
On-Board Memory 64, 128 GB 128 GB 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Expandable Memory Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 1 TB Yes, up to 1 TB
Sensors Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Primary Camera 48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.4 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.2 25 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2
Optical Image Stabilization Yes Yes Yes Yes
Camera Array Dual Triple Dual Triple
Autofocus System PDAF PDAF PDAF PDAF
Secondary Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 32 MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0 25 MP, f/2.0
Video Capture 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@120fps, 720p@960fps 1080p@30fps 2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps 1080p@30fps
Flash Yes Yes Yes Yes
OS Version Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie) Android 9.0 (Pie)
AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant
GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth 5 5 5 5
NFC No No Yes Yes
Infrared No No No No
Fingerprint Scanner Yes, under display Yes, rear-mounted Yes, rear-mounted Yes, under display
3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes
Radio Yes Yes Yes Yes
USB Type Type-C 1.0 microUSB Type-C 1.0 Type-C 1.0
USB Standard USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0 USB 2.0
Battery (mAh) 3765 mAh 5000 mAh 3,500 mAh 4,000 mAh
Fast charging Yes, 20W Yes, 18W Yes, 15W Yes, 15W
Colors Steam white, Punk Blue Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black Bronze gradient, Sapphire gradient Black, White, Blue, Coral
Prices in India Rs 16,990 Starts at Rs 14,990 Rs 19,990 Starts at Rs 18490

Verdict

The Realme X appears to be a good deal for its starting price of Rs 16,990 with it's gigantic 6.5-inch AMOLED display and no notch. The camera department is also covered with a capable 48 MP Sony sensor, which is the same as the Moto One Vision although the presence of an ultra-wide lens on the A50 is an added bonus. The Snapdragon 710 SoC is also good enough to give the Exynos 9610 in the Galaxy A50 and Moto One Vision a run for its money but lags behind the Snapdragon 712 on the Vivo Z1 Pro. ColorOS 6.0 UI is a much-appreciated skin although the Moto One Vision's clean stock Android feel is a cut above others. All-in-all we have a great device in the form of the

