Kshitij PujariJul 24, 2019 11:16:54 IST
Realme X has been launched on 15 July amidst a lot of hype surrounding the device and now we have the first sale commencing today at 12.00 pm. The smartphone is priced starting Rs 16,999 and the sale will begin at 12 pm today on Flipkart and Realme's own website.
The Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.
For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3, 765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.
However, in the hyper-competitive market in India, there are many different smartphone options available for a similar price point. The main competition for the Realme X comes from the Redmi Vivo Z1 Pro (Review), Moto One Vision and the Galaxy A50 (Review). We have already reviewed the Realme X and concluded that for its price it is a good device. So stay tuned for our video comparison on the device. This piece concerns only the spec comparison on sheet between the Realme X and its competitors.
|Smartphone
|Realme X
|Vivo Z1 Pro
|Moto One Vision
|Galaxy A50
|Display Size (inch)
|6.53
|6.53
|6.3
|6.4
|Resolution (pixels)
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2340
|1080 x 2520
|1080 x 2340
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|395
|432
|403
|Display Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|LTPS IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Dimensions(mm)
|161.2 x 76 x 8.6
|162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9
|160.1 x 71.2 x 8.7
|158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7
|Weight (gm)
|191
|201
|180
|166
|Dual SIM
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|Processor
|Snapdragon 710
|Snapdragon 712
|Exynos 9609
|Exynos 9610
|CPU Cores
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|Octa-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver
|2x2.3 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360
|8x2.2 GHz
|4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 616
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G72 MP3
|RAM
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Ruggedness
|—
|—
|—
|—
|On-Board Memory
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Expandable Memory
|—
|Yes, up to 256 GB
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|Yes, up to 1 TB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Primary Camera
|48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.4
|16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|48 MP, f/1.7 + 5 MP, f/2.2
|25 MP, f/1.7 + 8 MP, f/2.2 + 5 MP, f/2.2
|Optical Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Dual
|Triple
|Dual
|Triple
|Autofocus System
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|PDAF
|Secondary Camera
|16 MP, f/2.0
|32 MP, f/2.0
|25 MP, f/2.0
|25 MP, f/2.0
|Video Capture
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 1080p@120fps, 720p@960fps
|1080p@30fps
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|1080p@30fps
|Flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|OS Version
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|Google Assistant
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|5
|5
|5
|5
|NFC
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes, under display
|Yes, rear-mounted
|Yes, rear-mounted
|Yes, under display
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type
|Type-C 1.0
|microUSB
|Type-C 1.0
|Type-C 1.0
|USB Standard
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|USB 2.0
|Battery (mAh)
|3765 mAh
|5000 mAh
|3,500 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Fast charging
|Yes, 20W
|Yes, 18W
|Yes, 15W
|Yes, 15W
|Colors
|Steam white, Punk Blue
|Sonic Blue, Sonic Black, Mirror Black
|Bronze gradient, Sapphire gradient
|Black, White, Blue, Coral
|Prices in India
|Rs 16,990
|Starts at Rs 14,990
|Rs 19,990
|Starts at Rs 18490
Verdict
The Realme X appears to be a good deal for its starting price of Rs 16,990 with it's gigantic 6.5-inch AMOLED display and no notch. The camera department is also covered with a capable 48 MP Sony sensor, which is the same as the Moto One Vision although the presence of an ultra-wide lens on the A50 is an added bonus. The Snapdragon 710 SoC is also good enough to give the Exynos 9610 in the Galaxy A50 and Moto One Vision a run for its money but lags behind the Snapdragon 712 on the Vivo Z1 Pro. ColorOS 6.0 UI is a much-appreciated skin although the Moto One Vision's clean stock Android feel is a cut above others. All-in-all we have a great device in the form of the
