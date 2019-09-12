Kshitij Pujari

Realme is about to launch another smartphone in the Indian market called the Realme XT in India at an event tomorrow ie 13 September. The main highlight feature for the Realme XT happens to be the 64 MP ISOCELL sensor as part of a quad-camera array. The launch event is happening more-or-less to just announce the price since specs about the device are already out in the open.

Where to watch the event?

Like before, the Realme event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Realme's official social media handles. The YouTube stream is embedded below and it will start from 12.30 pm onwards.

Realme XT Specs

As the name suggests, the Realme XT is part of the recently-announced X-series by the company. We already know that the smartphone uses Samsung’s latest ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the 64 MP camera. The sensor uses the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution” lens. The 64 MP sensor will be the primary lens in a quad-camera setup at the rear of the Realme XT.

Besides that, Realme has also revealed that the Realme XT will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. Additionally, the smartphone will feature a Realme X-like in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme XT will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery support for a 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge.

In terms of design and display, Realme says that the Realme XT will feature a 3D glass hyperbola curve back design, and a Super AMOLED dewdrop full-screen display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

