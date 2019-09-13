Friday, September 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme XT with 64 MP camera to launch today: Here is how you can watch it live

The Realme XT will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charging.


tech2 News StaffSep 13, 2019 07:59:31 IST

Realme is finally going to unveil its first 64 MP camera smartphone — Realme XT, today in India. This smartphone was already announced earlier and we know the specs of the device, it's just the price and availability of the phone that we want to know now. The highlight of Realme XT is its quad-camera setup at the back with a 64 MP primary sensor.

Realme XT: How to watch it live

The launch event will begin at 12:30 pm today in India.

Realme XT with 64 MP camera to launch today: Here is how you can watch it live

Realme XT is expected to come in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour variants.

You can catch the live updates on the YouTube Channel of Realme. You can also click the video below to watch the event live.

The smartphone is expected to come in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour variants.

Realme XT Specs

As the name suggests, the Realme XT is part of the recently-announced X-series by the company. We already know that the smartphone uses Samsung’s latest ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the 64 MP camera. The sensor uses the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution” lens. The 64 MP sensor will be the primary lens in a quad-camera setup at the rear of the Realme XT.

Besides that, Realme has also revealed that the Realme XT will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. Additionally, the smartphone will feature a Realme X-like in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme XT will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charging.

(Also read: Realme X vs Moto One Vision vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Galaxy A50)

In terms of design and display, Realme says that the Realme XT will feature a 3D glass hyperbola curve back design, and a Super AMOLED dewdrop full-screen display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Realme XT

Realme XT with a 64 MP camera to be announced tomorrow: All you need to know

Sep 12, 2019
Realme XT with a 64 MP camera to be announced tomorrow: All you need to know
Realme Bluetooth earphones, 10,000 mAh power bank to launch along Realme XT

Realme

Realme Bluetooth earphones, 10,000 mAh power bank to launch along Realme XT

Sep 12, 2019

science

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Black Holes

Scientists confirm that black holes are hairless and ring like a bell, gravitationally speaking, when they're born

Sep 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019