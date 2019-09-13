Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.
Realme is finally going to unveil its first 64 MP camera smartphone — Realme XT, today in India. This smartphone was already announced earlier and we know the specs of the device, it's just the price and availability of the phone that we want to know now. The highlight of Realme XT is its quad-camera setup at the back with a 64 MP primary sensor.
Realme XT with a 64 MP camera.
As the name suggests, the Realme XT is part of the recently-announced X-series by the company. We already know that the smartphone uses Samsung’s latest ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the 64 MP camera. The sensor uses the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution” lens. The 64 MP sensor will be the primary lens in a quad-camera setup at the rear of the Realme XT.
Besides that, Realme has also revealed that the Realme XT will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. Additionally, the smartphone will feature a Realme X-like in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme XT will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charging.
