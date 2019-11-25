Monday, November 25, 2019Back to
Realme X50 will be company's first 5G phone with support for 5G standalone and non-standalone networks

While the name of the device is confirmed to be Realme X50, we do not yet know if Realme will be going with a MediaTek or Qualcomm SoC to offer 5G support


tech2 News StaffNov 25, 2019 12:37:46 IST

Realme is on a smartphone launching spree. It's juggernaut this year has been unstoppable. Just when you thought that the Realme X2 Pro (Review) would most likely be its last phone for the year, speculations about a new phone have been teased by Realme's chief marketing officer.

This year, 5G phones started entering certain markets and a lot of phone makers had a special 5G variant of their flagship device. Realme also wants to jump on to this bandwagon and to that effect, Realme has announced the name of its first 5G-ready phone, the Realme X50, which is expected to be 'launched soon.' The Realme X50 is expected to support dual-mode 5G in standalone (SA) as well as non-standalone mode (NSA).

Realme X50 would be Realme's first 5G-ready phone. Image: Realme

These details were revealed by Realme's CMO, Xu Qi Chase, in a Weibo post. While the name of the device is confirmed to be Realme X50, we do not yet know if Realme will be going with a MediaTek or Qualcomm SoC to offer 5G support. Earlier this year, Realme had expressed interest to launch its 5G devices with Qualcomm's 5G ready 700-series SoCs. There is no clarity on this SoC yet which is rumoured to named Snapdragon 735 SoC. This will be Qualcomm's first non-flagship level SoC supporting 5G.

Realme India head Madhav Sheth had confirmed at the X2 Pro launch that India would be the first country to launch Realme's 5G phone with Qualcomm's 5G integrated SoC. In June this year, Sheth had confirmed that Realme's first 5G phone would be coming to India later this year.

The poster shared by Chase shows the silhouette of the top left half of the Realme X50. One can see a pill-shaped dual camera setup there, just like we had seen on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus. No other details regarding the specifications of the Realme X50 are known yet.

Realme's competition, Redmi, has confirmed that the Redmi K30 Pro 5G smartphone would be launching in December.

As per a report by a Chinese website, Anzhuoat the Xiaomi Developers Conference, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed that Redmi K30 5G smartphone would debut in China next month. On the contrary, Xiaomi vice president Lu Weibing shared recently in a post on Weibo, confirming the previously rumoured timeline for Redmi K30's launch in 2020. It is possible that the company launches the phone in December but is available for purchase in January.

