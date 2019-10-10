Thursday, October 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X2 Pro confirmed to come with 12 GB RAM, 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

Realme X2 Pro is scheduled to launch in China and Europe on 15 October and will come to India in December.


tech2 News StaffOct 10, 2019 12:40:36 IST

In a tweet yesterday, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the company will launch the Realme X2 Pro — its new 64 MP camera phone — by December this year. Realme X2 Pro is the part of the Realme X series, which was launched earlier this year, after which, Realme XT (review) was launched in India and Realme X2 was announced in China.

Sheth also revealed in his tweet that the Realme X2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset and will feature 90 Hz display refresh rate.

Realme X2 Pro confirmed to come with 12 GB RAM, 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage

Realme X2 was launched in China last month.

However, now, another teaser that has been officially shared by Realme in China reveals that the smartphone will come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

(Also read: Smartphones now feature up to 12 GB RAM, but how much of it do you really need?)

It is unclear if the smartphone will also be offered in lower 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. For the uninitiated, UFS 3.0 storage offers double the memory bandwidth over UFS 2.1. Also, per the teaser, the Realme X2 Pro will be equipped with LPDDR4X RAM.

Realme X2 Pro teaser

Realme X2 Pro teaser

Realme X2 Pro will come with UFS 3.0 storage.

Realme X2 Pro will come with UFS 3.0 storage.

The Realme X2 Pro is scheduled to launch in China and Europe on 15 October.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Realme X2 Pro

Realme to launch Realme X2 Pro with 64 MP camera, sometime in December this year

Oct 09, 2019
Realme to launch Realme X2 Pro with 64 MP camera, sometime in December this year
Realme X2 Pro could be coming out soon with 90 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855+

Realme X2

Realme X2 Pro could be coming out soon with 90 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 855+

Oct 01, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019