tech2 News Staff

In a tweet yesterday, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the company will launch the Realme X2 Pro — its new 64 MP camera phone — by December this year. Realme X2 Pro is the part of the Realme X series, which was launched earlier this year, after which, Realme XT (review) was launched in India and Realme X2 was announced in China.

Sheth also revealed in his tweet that the Realme X2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset and will feature 90 Hz display refresh rate.

However, now, another teaser that has been officially shared by Realme in China reveals that the smartphone will come with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

(Also read: Smartphones now feature up to 12 GB RAM, but how much of it do you really need?)

It is unclear if the smartphone will also be offered in lower 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. For the uninitiated, UFS 3.0 storage offers double the memory bandwidth over UFS 2.1. Also, per the teaser, the Realme X2 Pro will be equipped with LPDDR4X RAM.

The Realme X2 Pro is scheduled to launch in China and Europe on 15 October.