tech2 News Staff

Realme has already launched a good number of phones over the past couple of months and it would seem that the company is not done yet. We know that the Realme XT 730 G is going to come out in December in India and now we are hearing that the company plans to announce a flagship smartphone in China called the Realme X2 Pro.

Realme China's Product Director Wang Wei Derek has said in a Weibo post that Realme is working on this new flagship smartphone and used the hashtag #X2Pro which kind of confirms the name. It would appear that this device would be a souped-up version of the Realme X2 launched in China last week, which itself is the Chinese-variant of the Realme XT (Review) launched in India.

The Weibo post is suggestive of a 90 Hz display on the device along with a Snapdragon 855+ chipset, both of which are present on the OnePlus 7T. Apart from that very little is known about the device including the launch date of the device.

Realme X2 specifications

Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. The smartphone also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730G processor, clocked at 2.2 GHz. It runs on Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back. This rear camera setup includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 sensor as the primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the waterdrop notch on the display houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

Realme X2 is packed with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC fast charging.