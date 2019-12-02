tech2 News Staff

Realme had launched the X2 Pro in India in two memory and storage models including 8 GB + 128 GB and 12 GB + 256 GB. New reports claim that the company might launch a lower-end variant with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage in the country.

Spotted first by MySmartPrice, the Realme India website listed the 6 GB + 64 GB options on the X2 Pro’s product page along with the already launched variants. It also showed that this variant comes with a slower UFS 2.1 storage.

This variant is already available in China and it could soon be making its way to India. While the 8 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 6 GB + 64 GB model will be priced lower than that to make the value for money of the device even better.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The Realme X2 Pro (review) features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the OnePlus 7T (Review). The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, the Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The X2 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging which the company claims it can be fully charged in only 33 minutes.

Realme X2 Pro pricing and availability

Realme X2 Pro comes in an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 29,999 and a 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at Rs 33,999.

There's also a Realme X2 Pro Master Edition (Red Brick and Concrete variants) with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage priced at Rs 34,999.

The Realme X2 Pro is already available for purchase on Flipkart and the company's official website.

