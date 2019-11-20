Wednesday, November 20, 2019Back to
Realme X2 Pro with SD 855+ launched in India from Rs 29,999, Realme 5s to start from Rs 9,999


tech2 News StaffNov 20, 2019 14:27:41 IST

Realme unveiled two smartphones in India today — the Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s.

Realme X2 Pro has already launched in Europe and China last month. The highlight of Realme X2 Pro is its processor — Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and its rear quad camera setup that comes with a 64 MP primary sensor.

As for Realme 5s, it is the successor of Realme 5 Pro (Review) that debuted in India a few months back. Realme 5s USP is also its rear camera as it features a 48 MP quad rear camera setup.

Realme X2 Pro. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5S pricing, availability

Realme X2 Pro comes in 8 GB RAM /128 GB storage variant priced at Rs 29,999 and a 12 GB RAM /256 GB storage variant priced at Rs 33,999.

There's also a Realme X2 Pro Master Edition (Red Brick and Concrete variants) with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage priced at Rs 34,999.

Realme 5s will be available in the 4 GB RAM / 64 GB storage variant priced at Rs 9,999 and a 4 GB RAM / 128 GB variant priced at Rs 10,999.

The two smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart. While the Realme X2 Pro will be available from 26 November, the Realme 5s will start selling from 29 November.

Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s price and sale dates.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch display and a 90Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the OnePlus 7T (Review). The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and an Adreno 640 GPU.

In the camera department, the Realme X2 Pro is equipped with a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64 MP Samsung GW1 primary sensor, 13 MP telephoto camera, 8 MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP camera for selfies.

The X2 Pro houses a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging which the company claims it can be fully charged in only 33 minutes.

Realme 5s specifications

Realme 5s features a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset and offers 4 GB RAM. In terms of OS, it runs on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Realme 5s. Image: tech2/Abhijit Dey

In terms of camera, the smartphone features a 48 MP quad-camera setup at the back that includes 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP +2 MP sensors. On the front, there is a 13 MP selfie camera.

Realme 5s is equipped with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery.

