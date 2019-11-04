tech2 News Staff

Launched a few months back, Realme X (First impressions) recently got the ColorOS update but the company had to postpone the release as the developers came across a critical bug. The OTA update (Version: RMX1901EX_11.A.09) was rolled out for limited users only and was supposed to roll out for others in a gradual manner.

No specific date has been revealed yet but as per the company website, the update will rollout for other users only after "making sure there are no critical bugs". The highlight of the update is dark mode. Realme X users will be able to experience the most talked about Android 10 feature — dark mode.

Several users have also pointed out bugs in this recent update.

Sir Phone Have Been Updated But Dark Mode Is Like This We Can't See The Letters..I'm Realme User And Fan Sorry To Say This There Is Some Bugs Please Set This Properly Tq Soo Much For Colour Os 6 Update.. pic.twitter.com/HUxWRJGL99 — V_R_Ram_Gopal (@VRRamGopal1) November 4, 2019

Se this is how it looks in whatsapp chat with the latest OTA update which have dark mode..,. please fix this @MadhavSheth1 @realmecareIN @realmemobiles pic.twitter.com/Cjjkfajs4I — Abhishek Dash (@Abhishek_Dash_) November 3, 2019

Recently, the company has also announced the roadmap for Android 10 update. The Realme China website reveals that Realme X and Realme Q will get the update in Q1 next year.

The changelog of the OTA Realme X update:

Security

● Android security patch: October, 2019

System

● Updated charging animation

● Added font feature to Theme Store

Settings

● Added realme Laboratory

● Added Dark Mode

● Added option for notification dots for updates

● Quickly enter hidden applications list with fingerprints

Notification Center and Status Bar

● Added option to swipe down on home screen for global search or notification center

● Added fast switch toggle between SIMs in notification center

● Removed the reminder after the hotspot is enabled

● Removed the prompt when phone is rooted

Touch

●Improved touch experience when gaming

Known issues fixed

● Fixed some applications' behavior

The website has also revealed the roadmap of Android 10 suggesting that it will start rolling out from Q1 2020.

As promised, here’s our roadmap for launching the #Android10 update for #realme smartphones!

Are your excited for the new flavour of Android? pic.twitter.com/Qdo4PAyxT3 — realme (@realmemobiles) September 13, 2019

The Realme India CEO had also previously unveiled Android 10 roadmap for phones like Realme 5 Pro (Review), Realme 3 Pro (Review) and more.

