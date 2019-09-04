Wednesday, September 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Android 10 starts officially rolling out: Supported devices and live features

After being leaked out by a couple of Canadian telcos, Android 10 has finally arrived


tech2 News StaffSep 04, 2019 09:18:32 IST

Google has officially started pushing out Android 10 to all the Pixel phones. Additionally, Essential Phone and Redmi K20 Pro are the other devices that have received the update by its OEMs on day one. This is a great move by the manufacturers and also a great customer service to launch the official update.

Android 10 starts officially rolling out: Supported devices and live features

Android 10 starts rolling out globally.

The stable Android 10 build comes after six beta updates. At Google I/O 2019, the company had announced several new features that it was working on but not all of them are going to be available in the first rollout. Only a handful of the features are live and some of the big ones are as follows.

System-wide dark mode

As everyone and their uncle implements dark mode into apps and operating systems, Android 10 now has official system-wide support for it. To enable dark mode, you can either go to Quick Settings or System Settings. This will switch most of the Google apps into their dark mode UI along with some third-party apps as well. If the dark mode tile isn’t visible in Quick Settings, you will have to edit the menu to bring it up.

Privacy controls

Security and privacy were one of the important features Google has been highlighting on Android 10. The Permission Manager has been given an update so that you know which apps are currently using your location and accordingly decide whether you want to allow it all the time or only when you’re using the app.

Privacy menu under Settings in Android 10.

Privacy menu under Settings in Android 10.

Gesture-based navigation system

Probably the biggest change coming to Android is the removal of the back button from the bottom navigation bar. Now, instead of the navigation bar, users will have to use gestures. A thin white bar is present at the bottom and swiping up across it will take you to the home screen. Swiping in from either the left or right edge of the screen will be considered to be the ‘back’ action henceforth. To invoke Google Assistant, you can swipe in diagonally from the bottom corners. Getting to the recent apps or multi-tasking view is easy and all you need to do is swipe up from the bottom and hold. All these gestures will require some learning and to make it more user-friendly, Google has implemented an intensity customiser for the gestures so that it doesn’t mess with other apps that you might be using.

Smart replies in notifications

With Smart Reply getting integrated into the notification system, you will be able to directly make calls, open address directly on Maps or open links in a browser right from the notification without opening the app. This feature has now been enabled for text messages received from any messaging app. So if someone shares a link with you, the notification system will identify that it’s a website and it will give you the option of opening it in your default web browser. You wouldn’t even have to open the text message.

Suggested Actions on Android 10.

Suggested Actions on Android 10.

There are many more expected updates that aren’t live yet. Live Caption, theme customisation, in-built screen recorder, native desktop mode, etc., and we aren’t sure when they are going to arrive.

On the first day of launch, Android 10 is available in the following devices

  • Google Pixel
  • Google Pixel XL
  • Google Pixel 2
  • Google Pixel 2 XL
  • Google Pixel 3
  • Google Pixel 3 XL
  • Google Pixel 3a
  • Google Pixel 3a XL
  • Essential Phone
  • Redmi K20 Pro

OnePlus released Android 10 open betas for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Android 10

Android 10 open beta now rolling out for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: How to download

Sep 04, 2019
Android 10 open beta now rolling out for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro: How to download
OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will receive Android Q Developer Preview 5 update

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 will receive Android Q Developer Preview 5 update

Sep 03, 2019
Xiaomi rolling out stable Android 10 build for Redmi K20 Pro in China and India

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi rolling out stable Android 10 build for Redmi K20 Pro in China and India

Sep 04, 2019
OnePlus 7T speculated to come with 90 Hz screen with 2K resolution, triple-cameras

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T speculated to come with 90 Hz screen with 2K resolution, triple-cameras

Aug 30, 2019
Android 10 could reportedly start rolling out to all Pixel phones from today

Android 10

Android 10 could reportedly start rolling out to all Pixel phones from today

Sep 03, 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro and 6T get the official LineageOS 16 support based on Android Pie

OnePlus

OnePlus 7 Pro and 6T get the official LineageOS 16 support based on Android Pie

Aug 26, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019