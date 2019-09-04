tech2 News Staff

Google has officially started pushing out Android 10 to all the Pixel phones. Additionally, Essential Phone and Redmi K20 Pro are the other devices that have received the update by its OEMs on day one. This is a great move by the manufacturers and also a great customer service to launch the official update.

The stable Android 10 build comes after six beta updates. At Google I/O 2019, the company had announced several new features that it was working on but not all of them are going to be available in the first rollout. Only a handful of the features are live and some of the big ones are as follows.

System-wide dark mode

As everyone and their uncle implements dark mode into apps and operating systems, Android 10 now has official system-wide support for it. To enable dark mode, you can either go to Quick Settings or System Settings. This will switch most of the Google apps into their dark mode UI along with some third-party apps as well. If the dark mode tile isn’t visible in Quick Settings, you will have to edit the menu to bring it up.

Privacy controls

Security and privacy were one of the important features Google has been highlighting on Android 10. The Permission Manager has been given an update so that you know which apps are currently using your location and accordingly decide whether you want to allow it all the time or only when you’re using the app.

Gesture-based navigation system

Probably the biggest change coming to Android is the removal of the back button from the bottom navigation bar. Now, instead of the navigation bar, users will have to use gestures. A thin white bar is present at the bottom and swiping up across it will take you to the home screen. Swiping in from either the left or right edge of the screen will be considered to be the ‘back’ action henceforth. To invoke Google Assistant, you can swipe in diagonally from the bottom corners. Getting to the recent apps or multi-tasking view is easy and all you need to do is swipe up from the bottom and hold. All these gestures will require some learning and to make it more user-friendly, Google has implemented an intensity customiser for the gestures so that it doesn’t mess with other apps that you might be using.

Smart replies in notifications

With Smart Reply getting integrated into the notification system, you will be able to directly make calls, open address directly on Maps or open links in a browser right from the notification without opening the app. This feature has now been enabled for text messages received from any messaging app. So if someone shares a link with you, the notification system will identify that it’s a website and it will give you the option of opening it in your default web browser. You wouldn’t even have to open the text message.

There are many more expected updates that aren’t live yet. Live Caption, theme customisation, in-built screen recorder, native desktop mode, etc., and we aren’t sure when they are going to arrive.

On the first day of launch, Android 10 is available in the following devices

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Essential Phone

Redmi K20 Pro

OnePlus released Android 10 open betas for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7.

