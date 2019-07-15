tech2 News Staff

After the launch of Realme X in China, the brand has now launched its flagship smartphone in India today, along with Realme 3i. The starting price of Realme 3i base model is Rs 7,999 and Realme X is Rs 16,999.

Realme X, Realme 3i pricing

As far as pricing goes, the base 4 GB variant with 128 GB storage has been priced at Rs 16,999, the top-end 8 GB RAM variant with 128 GB storage has been priced at Rs 19,999. The Spider-Man edition Realme X is only available in the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 20,999. It is available in two colour variant—Polar white and Space blue. The Master edition of the smartphone will be available in two design variants—onion and garlic and one storage variant of 8 GB + 128 GB, and it is priced at Rs 19,999.

Realme X will be available on Flipkart and Realme website from 24 July from 12 noon onwards and the brand will also be starting a "Hate-to-Wait" sale on 18 July from 8.00 pm.

If the purchase is made on Flipkart via SBI credit card, buyers will get a 10 percent instant discount.

Realme 3i is priced at Rs 7,999 for 3 GB + 32 GB variant and the top variant 4 GB + 64 GB is priced at Rs 7,999.

The Realmi 3i will be available on 23 July from Flipkart and Realme website from 12 noon.

Realme 3i is available in three colour variants—Diamond Black, Diamond Blue and Diamond Red.

The smartphones will be available on offline stores sometime in August.

Realme X: Specifications and key features

In terms of specifications, the Realme X features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Samsung-made AMOLED display with a 1, 080 x 2, 340 pixels resolution and a whopping 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, the smartphone is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. On the camera front, the phone sports a dual rear camera setup with 48 MP Sony IMX586 as primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor along with an LED flash.

For the front, the phone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera that houses a 16 MP f/2.0 sensor. The Realme X will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box with the company's ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. The phone also features a 3, 765 mAh battery unit with VOOC 3.0 support.

Realme 3i: Specifications and key features

Realme 3i sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1,520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. On the camera front, the smartphone comes with 13 MP + 2 MP dual rear camera. As for the front camera, it comes with a 13 MP sensor.

In terms of performance, Realme 3i comes with a MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. It runs on ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. It is packed with a 4, 230 mAh battery.

