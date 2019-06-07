Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme will launch its first 5G smartphone later this year, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

India might not be Realme's focus market for its first 5G smartphone due to the lack of infrastructure.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 17:12:31 IST

Realme might be a brand that's existed for a little more than a year now but has made a considerable dent in India's budget segment.

The brand that broke away from Oppo also launched its first smartphone in China and Europe recently — the Realme X (read first impressions here), which is expected to arrive in India by July. But what's next for the brand?

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, who's got quite a presence on Twitter, has just tweeted saying that his company is now setting its sights on the premium segment with a 5G-enabled phone that's slated to launch sometime in 2019.

Realme will launch its first 5G smartphone later this year, confirms CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme's CEO Madhav Sheth. Image: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Sheth even appears to have changed his profile name on Twitter to 'Madhav 5G' which does seem funny but does get Realme's future focus across.

In a roundtable held in China last month, the Realme CEO did show intent to bring a 5G-enabled device to India at some point once the infrastructure is in place.

The CEO didn’t reveal any more details, but given Realme's reputation for launching affordable phones, we could possibly expect Realme’s first 5G phone to be cheaper than 5G devices from the likes of Huawei, LG, and Samsung.

Prime competitors, Xiaomi, meanwhile, hasn't spoken about a 5G phone being readied for India yet but did launch the Mi Mix 3 5G earlier this year. With Realme aping Xiaomi’s bang for your buck strategy, we wouldn't be surprised to see a similar or even cheaper price for its first 5G device.

Similar to Xiaomi, Realme could also choose to launch its first wave of 5G phones in China and the UK where commercial 5G networks are rolling out later this year. All of this is mere speculation though and we'll have to wait for Realme to confirm what's in store.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Realme

Realme X to launch in India in the second half of 2019, reveals CEO Madhav Sheth

May 29, 2019
Realme X to launch in India in the second half of 2019, reveals CEO Madhav Sheth
Realme C2 to be available on Flipkart and Realme India website at 12 pm today

Realme

Realme C2 to be available on Flipkart and Realme India website at 12 pm today

May 24, 2019
Realme C2 to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Price, specifications, features

Realme

Realme C2 to go on sale in India today at 12 pm: Price, specifications, features

May 31, 2019
Realme 3 Pro goes on open sale, to be available on Flipkart and Realme's website

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro goes on open sale, to be available on Flipkart and Realme's website

Jun 03, 2019
Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S camera comparison: Tight contest, but Realme takes the cake

Realme

Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S camera comparison: Tight contest, but Realme takes the cake

Jun 05, 2019
Samsung M20, Redmi Note 7 and more: Best phones under Rs 10,000 for June 2019

Redmi

Samsung M20, Redmi Note 7 and more: Best phones under Rs 10,000 for June 2019

Jun 06, 2019

science

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019
Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence that can understand meaning of a baby's different cries

Jun 06, 2019
Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Autism

Gut-brain connection confirmed in people with autism for the first time in study

Jun 06, 2019