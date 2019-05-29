Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme X to launch in India in the second half of 2019, reveals CEO Madhav Sheth

The Indian variant of the Realme X may not necessarily launch with the same specs as in China.

tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2019 13:21:07 IST

Realme announced the Realme X smartphone with a notch-less display design in China earlier this May but since the launch of the phone, Realme fans in India have been anticipating the arrival of the phone in the country.

While speaking to Tech2 soon after the China launch, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth did state that the Realme X will be headed to India "soon," but did not reveal an ETA.

However, after being posed the same question by hundreds of Realme fans on Twitter, the Realme CEO finally stated in an episode of 'Ask Madhav' on YouTube that company will be releasing the phone only in the second half of the year.

Realme X to launch in India in the second half of 2019, reveals CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme X Chinese variant. Image: Weibo

From what we know so far about the positioning of the Realme X in the company's product portfolio in India, the phone will likely be priced around the Rs 20,000 mark.

Realme X: Specifications and key features

The Realme X features a seamless 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with minimum bezels and a pop-up selfie camera. Taking more cues from its competition, the Realme X also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner which happens to be another first on a Realme smartphone.

On the inside, we get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset powering the phone along with the option of an 8 GB RAM variant for those who'd want to multitask.

The other highlight of the Realme X is the set of cameras it offers. Now we've seen a number of phone manufacturers offer 48 MP sensors in 2019 and Realme's just joined the hype train as well. The Realme X gets a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor, a setup we first saw on the Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) and more recently, the OnePlus 7. The pop-up camera, meanwhile, will likely hold a 16 MP sensor.

The X also gets a fairly large 3,680 mAh battery along with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The phone runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and was launched in China in two interesting colours — a gradient blue and white.

The Realme CEO, however, did mention that the Indian version of the Realme X will arrive with marginally different specs and colours.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


also see

Realme

Realme X coming to India soon, Xiaomi not the only competition: Realme CEO Madhav Sheth

May 16, 2019
Realme X coming to India soon, Xiaomi not the only competition: Realme CEO Madhav Sheth
Realme X global launch LIVE updates: Realme X launched starting at CNY 1499 with 16 MP pop-up selfie camera

Realme

Realme X global launch LIVE updates: Realme X launched starting at CNY 1499 with 16 MP pop-up selfie camera

May 15, 2019
Realme X first impressions: Promising design, camera and could compete with Redmi Note 7 Pro

Realme X

Realme X first impressions: Promising design, camera and could compete with Redmi Note 7 Pro

May 15, 2019
Realme X with a bezel-less display, pop-up camera and Snapdragon 710 SoC unveiled

Realme

Realme X with a bezel-less display, pop-up camera and Snapdragon 710 SoC unveiled

May 15, 2019
Realme X could come with different specs and colour variant in India: Madhav Sheth

Realme X

Realme X could come with different specs and colour variant in India: Madhav Sheth

May 19, 2019
Realme C2 to be available on Flipkart and Realme India website at 12 pm today

Realme

Realme C2 to be available on Flipkart and Realme India website at 12 pm today

May 24, 2019

science

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019
Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

Antibiotic Resistance

Compound found effective in killing superbug bacteria causing pneumonia, UTIs

May 28, 2019
How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

Agriculture

How can India gauge vulnerability of its agricultural productivity to climate change?

May 28, 2019