Realme announced the Realme X smartphone with a notch-less display design in China earlier this May but since the launch of the phone, Realme fans in India have been anticipating the arrival of the phone in the country.

While speaking to Tech2 soon after the China launch, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth did state that the Realme X will be headed to India "soon," but did not reveal an ETA.

However, after being posed the same question by hundreds of Realme fans on Twitter, the Realme CEO finally stated in an episode of 'Ask Madhav' on YouTube that company will be releasing the phone only in the second half of the year.

From what we know so far about the positioning of the Realme X in the company's product portfolio in India, the phone will likely be priced around the Rs 20,000 mark.

Realme X: Specifications and key features

The Realme X features a seamless 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with minimum bezels and a pop-up selfie camera. Taking more cues from its competition, the Realme X also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner which happens to be another first on a Realme smartphone.

On the inside, we get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset powering the phone along with the option of an 8 GB RAM variant for those who'd want to multitask.

The other highlight of the Realme X is the set of cameras it offers. Now we've seen a number of phone manufacturers offer 48 MP sensors in 2019 and Realme's just joined the hype train as well. The Realme X gets a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor, a setup we first saw on the Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) and more recently, the OnePlus 7. The pop-up camera, meanwhile, will likely hold a 16 MP sensor.

The X also gets a fairly large 3,680 mAh battery along with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The phone runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and was launched in China in two interesting colours — a gradient blue and white.

#realmeX may not necessarily launch at the same specs in India. We are planning to have an #realmeXIndian version and

pricing maybe around 18k. Apart from Garlic and Onion, 😊 we will also have one more special variant for India.👍

RT and Guess? — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) May 18, 2019

The Realme CEO, however, did mention that the Indian version of the Realme X will arrive with marginally different specs and colours.

