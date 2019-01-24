tech2 News Staff

It seems that Realme is set to launch its first smartphone of 2019 in India. There no official name yet, but this particular smartphone has been teased on Flipkart and it's claimed to have a focus on providing better entertainment and gaming performance.

The teaser doesn't reveal the design, nor does it give out the specifications. It just reveals an upcoming arrival of a new Realme phone which is being touted as 'Entertainment ka Boss'.

The outline of the phone shows a bath-tub notch on the display which seems to be housing the front camera.

A report by Gadgets360 also claims that the Flipkart teaser might be for Realme's upcoming C1 variant in India.

As per a previous report, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth stated hat the Realme 3 would be announced in the first quarter of the year. Sheth didn’t dive into any specifics of the Realme 3.

Realme currently has the Realme U1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme C1 in its family. However, a recent report claimed that the company is set to expand its existing lineup by launching the Realme A1. The new model is speculated to be closer to the Rs 10,000 mark and positioned below the Realme U1.

So for now whether the upcoming Realme phone is C1, Realme 3 or A1 will only be known once the company spills it.

