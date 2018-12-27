Thursday, December 27, 2018 Back to
Realme A1 tipped to launch as company's next budget friendly smartphone

The rumoured Realme A1 might be available in two two colour options — Black and Yellow.

tech2 News Staff Dec 27, 2018 15:45 PM IST

Realme had unveiled its first U-series smartphone in India a month back which was called as the Realme U1.

Now there are leaks about Realme to bring in a new smartphone series aimed at the budget-friendly segment.

This new series might be debuted as Realme A1 in the coming year.

As per the report in Droidshout, the rumoured Realme A1 will be placed somewhere below the Realme U1 lineup.

Realme U1 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo OTB with the company's ColorOS 5.1 layered on top. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Realme U1 comes with Android 8.1 Oreo OTB with the company's ColorOS 5.1 layered on top. Image: tech2

So as the Realme U1 starts at Rs 11,999 in India, Realme A1 might be priced at around the Rs 10,000 price point.

There is no information on the specifications of the device yet, but the report states that the phone might be available in two two colour options  Black and Yellow.

The Realme U series started with debuting U1 which features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a dewdrop notch. Under the hood, the phone was powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 12nm octa-core processor.

Now since the Realme A1 is expected to be cheaper than the U1 then the phone might be fueled by a MediaTek Helio P60 or a Snapdragon 600-series chipset.

The smartphone is expected to launch sometime in the first quarter of 2019 and is likely to launch in India before entering other markets.

