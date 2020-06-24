tech2 News StaffJun 24, 2020 16:54:55 IST
Realme has announced a price hike of up to Rs 1,000 for Realme Narzo 10A and Realme C3. This is the third time that the company is announcing a price hike of its smartphones since April.
Two months ago, GST on smartphones was increased to 18 percent in India which compelled several smartphone companies including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and a few others to increase the prices of their smartphones.
Realme Narzo 10A was launched in India last month at a starting price of Rs 8,499. It has now increased to Rs 8,999. Realme recently launched another storage variant of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant at a price of Rs 9,999. The price of the new storage variant remains unchanged.
Realme C3 will now cost you Rs 8,999 for its 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage variant. The higher variant of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant is now selling at Rs 9,999. The smartphone has received a price hike of Rs 1,000 from its previous price.
To recall, Realme C3 was launched in India back in February this year at a starting price of Rs 6,999.
The revised prices of the two smartphones are now reflecting on Flipkart and Realme.com.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.