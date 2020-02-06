tech2 News Staff

Realme has launched yet another pocket-friendly smartphone today in India, the Realme C3. The smartphone is a successor of Realme C2 (Review) that launched in India in April last year at a starting price of Rs 5,999.

The highlights of Realme C3 include its massive 5,000 mAh battery and its MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. As per the company, this is the first time the chipset has been used in a smartphone.

It runs on Realme UI that is based on Android 10. The smartphone is launched at a starting point of Rs 6,999. To recall, the company also launched Realme 5i (Review) last month at a price point of Rs 8,999.

Realme C3 pricing, availability, sale offers

Realme C3 comes in two variants — 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant priced at Rs 6,999 and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 7,999.

It will be available in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colour variants.

Realme C3 will go on its first sale on 14 February on Flipkart and Realme website. For customers who want to buy from an offline store, it will be available for purchase from 20 February.

As for the sale offers, the company will give a minimum of Rs 1,000 off on the exchange of any smartphone. Jio subscribers can also benefit of up to Rs 7,550

Realme C3 specifications

Realme C3 features a 6.5-inch HD+ mini notch display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and will offer 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM options along with 32 GB and 64 GB storage variants.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, the Realme C3 also comes with a reverse charging feature. Another product the company launched was the Realme UI, based on Android 10. It comes with many features like an app drawer, focus mode, customisable app icons, 11 new wallpapers and so on.

Realme C3 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12 MP camera as the primary sensor and a 2 MP sensor. The camera comes with features like Chroma Boost, slow motion video, HDR mode, and Panorama selfie. On the front, you will get a 5 MP camera for selfies.

Realme UI

Realme UI based on Android 10 comes with several features like app drawer, customisable app icons, 11 new wallpapers and so on.

Three unique features that it offers are 'dual music mode', which allows two users to enjoy music by connecting the phone to both wireless and wired earphones simultaneously. The second is 'focus mode' that will put your phone on DND so you can choose to listen to one of the four built-in tones ("relaxing music", as the company calls it) available on the phone. The third is the three-finger screenshot gesture. It will let you take a partial screenshot of the screen. You just have to press and hold the desirable part and swipe with the three fingers.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.