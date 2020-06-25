Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

As scheduled, Realme will be hosting a virtual event today, to launch the new Realme X3 series in India, along with Buds Q earphones.

The event is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 pm IST. Realme has already put up a livestream video on YouTube, which will be live when the webcast begins. The live stream video is embedded below:

For the uninitiated, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has already been unveiled in Europe, and the Realme Buds Q earphones were recently launched in China. The Realme X3, however, will be unveiled for the first time today.

Realme X3 expected specifications

From what we know so far, the Realme X3 will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Realme X3 is likely to offer 12 GB of RAM and will run on Android 10.

Realme has also teased that the smartphone will sport a 120Hz ultra-smooth display, and a 4,200 mAh battery that will be available with 30W Dart Charge support, allowing a zero to 100 percent battery fuel up in 55 minutes.

Realme X3 SuperZoom expected specifications

As mentioned earlier, Realme X3 SuperZoom features has already been announced in Europe. Going by the specifications announced there, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will sport a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

On the camera front, it will come with a quad rear camera setup including a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP sensor that allows 5X optical zoom and 60X digital zoom, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, you will get a dual-camera setup that includes a 32 MP primary camera and an 8 MP camera.

The smartphone will be fuelled by a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge.

Realme Buds Q expected specifications

Realme Buds Q were launched in China last month. Realme now has a dedicated page for the Buds Q where the key features of the wearable are being teased by the company.

Realme Buds Q will just weigh 3.6 grams and will offer 4.5 hours of single playback, with the charging case offering a total playback of 20 hours.

The buds are IPX4 certified, which means they're water-resistant.

In India, the Buds Q will be available in three colors Quite White, Quite Yellow, and Quite Black.

It will have a 38 percent larger bass driver and 10 mm large bass boost driver. The device can be instantly connected with Bluetooth 5.0.

Realme Buds Q will also have intelligent touch controls with the help of which you can control calls, music and other features.

The device will also come with Gaming Mode having 119ms Super Low Latency.