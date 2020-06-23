Tuesday, June 23, 2020Back to
Realme X3 series teased before 25 June India launch, to sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Both smartphones will come with 60x zoom, have good processing speed and two selfie cameras.


FP TrendingJun 23, 2020 09:05:25 IST

With the date for the launch of Realme X3 series in India inching closer, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has shared more details about the upcoming smartphone series.

Sheth took to Twitter to reveal that the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom, which are scheduled to launch in India on Thursday, 25 June, will come powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

He said that for the first time the processor has been introduced in this segment.

Both the upcoming smartphones will also come with 60x zoom and have a good speed.

Realme X3 series teased before 25 June India launch, to sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Realme X3

The Realme India CEO also shared GPU and CPU performance AnTuTu comparison against the Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 730G processors. The Snapdragon 855+ processor is seen to remarkably better than the other two.

The Flipkart teaser page of the upcoming Realme X3 series smartphones has also added new details confirming that the processor is clocked at 2.96GHz. The phones will also have UFS 3.0 Boost storage with an increased speed of 1,500MB per second.

Divulging further, it also says that the upcoming smartphone series will have 120Hz ultra-smooth display and a 4,200 mAh battery that will be available with 30W Dart Charge and charge completely in 55 minutes.

However, it is still not known whether the features would be for both Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom.

According to a report by GSM Arena, Realme X3 has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number RMX2085. The smartphone will have a 12 GB of RAM and will run on Android 10.

The single-core score is listed to be at 2,307 points and the multi-core score is listed to be at 8,216 points.

Realme launched the X3 SuperZoom in Europe last month. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup on the rear which includes 64 MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera, 8 MP Periscope lens, 8 MP Ultra wide-angle lens, and 2 MP macro lens.

The device comes with two selfie cameras ― a Sony 32 MP high-resolution camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

tags

