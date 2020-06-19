FP Trending

Realme will launch Realme Buds Q in India on 25 June. The earbuds will be unveiled alongside the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom.

According to Realme Twitter, Realme Buds Q, a TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earphone, will be launched at 12:30 pm on the company's official channel and Amazon India.

Best entry-level TWS, #realmeBudsQ is here,

👉 Designed by José Lévy

👉 Largest Bass Driver in the segment

👉 Longer Playback Power Launching at 12:30 PM, 25th June on our official channels & @amazonIN https://t.co/9QYuSly7mH#QuiteStylishTrueWireless pic.twitter.com/LltyQ83Q79 — realme Link (@realmeLink) June 19, 2020

Realme claims that the buds, designed by José Lévy, will come with a longer playback power.

According to a GSMArena report, Realme Buds Q were launched in China last month and are the third pair of TWS earphones from Realme in India after the Buds Air and Buds Air Neo.

Realme now has a dedicated page for the Buds Q where the key features of the wearable are being teased by the company.

Realme Buds Q will just weigh 3.6 grams and will offer 4.5 hours of single playback, with the charging case offering a total playback of 20 hours.

The buds are IPX4 certified, which means they're water-resistant.

In India, the Buds Q will be available in three colors Quite White, Quite Yellow, and Quite Black.

It will have 38 percent larger bass driver and 10 mm large bass boost driver. The device can be instantly connected with Bluetooth 5.0.

Realme Buds Q will also have intelligent touch controls with the help of which you can control calls, music and other features.

The device will also come with Gaming Mode having 119ms Super Low Latency.

According to a report by GizmoChina, Realme Buds Q in China is being priced at 149 yuan (Rs 1,604).

Realme, however, has not revealed the price of the Buds Q in India, but going by a tweet by CMO of Realme India Francis Wang, the price of the upcoming buds will be less than Rs 2000.