Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Buds Q to debut today at 12.30 pm: How to catch the live updates

Both Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom will come with a 120 Hz refresh rate display and Snapdragon 855+ chipset.


tech2 News StaffJun 25, 2020 11:23:27 IST

Realme will launch its Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme Buds Q in India today at 12.30 pm.

Realme X3 SuperZoom has already made its debut in Europe and Realme Buds Q were launched in China earlier. Realme X3, however, will be unveiled for the first time today.

Realme X3

Realme launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick start at 12.30 pm IST today. You can visit the company's YouTube page to catch the live updates. We will also run a live blog of the event to give you all the latest updates on the event. You can also watch the livestream by clicking on the webcast link embedded below:

Realme X3 expected specifications

The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Realme X3 is likely to offer 12 GB of RAM and will run on Android 10.

It will have a 120Hz ultra-smooth display and a 4,200 mAh battery that will be available with 30W Dart Charge and charge completely in 55 minutes.

Realme X3 SuperZoom expected specifications

As per the Europe version, Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM  256 GB internal storage.

On the camera front, it comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP sensor that allows 5X optical zoom and 60X digital zoom, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2 MP macro camera. For selfies, you will get a dual camera setup that includes a 32 MP primary camera and an 8 MP camera.

The smartphone houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge.

Realme Buds Q expected specifications

Realme Buds Q were launched in China last month. Realme now has a dedicated page for the Buds Q where the key features of the wearable are being teased by the company.

Realme Buds Q will just weigh 3.6 grams and will offer 4.5 hours of single playback, with the charging case offering a total playback of 20 hours.

The buds are IPX4 certified, which means they're water-resistant.

In India, the Buds Q will be available in three colors Quite White, Quite Yellow, and Quite Black.

It will have a 38 percent larger bass driver and 10 mm large bass boost driver. The device can be instantly connected with Bluetooth 5.0.

Realme Buds Q will also have intelligent touch controls with the help of which you can control calls, music and other features.

The device will also come with Gaming Mode having 119ms Super Low Latency.

