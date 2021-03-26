Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
Realme Holi Days: Best deals on Realme X50 Pro 5G, Realme smart TV, Realme Buds Air Pro and more

Realme has also announced discounts on smartphones available during the ongoing Flipkart Big Savings Days sale.


tech2 News StaffMar 26, 2021 11:50:39 IST

Realme announced the Holi Days sale on its website that will come to an end tonight. The company has also announced a few discounts and offers on its smartphones available on Flipkart during the ongoing Flipkart Big Savings Days sale. The e-commerce platform is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank credit and debit cards. Here are the best deals on smart TVs, TWS earbuds, smartphones and more products available during Realme Holi Days sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Best deals on smartphones

Realme C11

Realme C11 was launched in India at Rs 7,499 and is now available at Rs 6,999 on Flipkart.

Realme X50 Pro

Last year, Realme launched Realme X50 Pro (First Impressions) 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant at Rs 39,999. This variant is currently available at Rs 31,999 on Flipkart.

Realme X3 Super Zoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Review) is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 22,999, down from 27,999.

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7 Pro (Review) is now available at a starting price of Rs 18,999, down by Rs 1,000 on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Review) was launched at Rs 14,999 and is now selling at Rs 13,999 on Flipkart.

Best deals on Realme smart TVs

Realme Smart TV 32-inch and 43-inch models are now selling at Rs 13,999 and Rs 22,999, down by Rs 1,000 on Realme.com. Realme Smart TV SLED (Review) and Realme Soundbar (Review) are together available at a price of Rs 43,999.

Best deals on Realme mobile accessories, earphones and more

Realme Buds Wireless Pro (Review) earphones are selling at Rs 3,499, down by Rs 500. Similarly, Realme Buds Q are also selling at Rs 1,499, down from Rs 1,999. Realme Watch is also selling at Rs 3,499, down by Rs 500. In addition to these, products like Realme Mi Sonic Electric toothbrush, Realme Buds 2 and Realme Buds Classic are also available on a discount on the Realme website.

