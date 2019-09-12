tech2 News Staff

On 13 September, Realme is scheduled to officially launch its first 64 MP camera smartphone — Realme XT. However, along with the Realme XT, the company will reportedly launch two more products, that are, Realme Wireless Buds and a 10,000 mAh power bank.

The information about the earphones and the power bank was first reported by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, however, Realme soon after confirmed about the two products' launch.

Don't ask me how or what but apparently Realme Buds Wireless are launching tomorrow as an Amazon Special for Rs. 1,_99 (below 2k it seems). Guess what, they will be tuned by Alan Walker (as ridiculous as that sounds). Here are some images. What are your thoughts? #Realme pic.twitter.com/h6lRNbsZQr — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 11, 2019

Coming back to the Realme XT, the smartphone uses Samsung’s latest ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the 64 MP camera. The sensor uses the highest resolution in Samsung’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and also features the “industry’s highest resolution” lens. The 64 MP sensor will be the primary lens in a quad-camera setup at the rear of the Realme XT.

Besides that, Realme has also revealed that the Realme XT will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC. Additionally, the smartphone will feature a Realme X-like in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme XT will be fuelled by a 4,000 mAh battery a support for a 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge.

In terms of design and display, Realme says that the Realme XT will feature a 3D glass hyperbola curve back design, and a Super AMOLED dewdrop full-screen display with a 92.1 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As of now, Realme has not announced the price and availability of the smartphone. We expect to hear more about the smartphone in the first week of September.

