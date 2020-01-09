12:55 (IST)
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has also announced that the company will be hosting a Republic Day sale.
Sheth also teaser a fitness band at the end of the event, keep watching the space for more updates on the same. Till then...
tech2 News StaffJan 09, 2020 13:24:22 IST
Realme 5i is likely to be powered by Qualcomm 665 chipset with options for 3 GB and 4 GB RAM.
highlights
12:48 (IST)
Realme 5i pricing and availability Realme 5i has been launched at Rs 8,999. The first sale is scheduled for 15 January at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme's own website. Realme has also announced a few launch offers in partnership with Cashify, Mobikwik and Reliance Jio.
12:42 (IST)
Realme 5i has a 12 MP quad-camera setup The smartphone also comes with a Super Nightscape mode. It was also support 4K videos.
12:40 (IST)
Realme 5i chipset The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 665 AI chipset.
12:39 (IST)
Realme 5i battery The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with a claimed 30-day standby.
12:37 (IST)
Realme 5i colour variants Realme 5i comes in a blue and green colour variant with an anti-fingerprint coating at the back. The smartphone also has a dual SIM option, and a dedicated slot for microSD card.
12:35 (IST)
Realme 5i storage Realme 5i will come in India in only one variant: 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage
12:27 (IST)
Realme 5i's camera and battery Realme's website confirms that Realme 5i will include a 12 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens. An official teaser confirms that the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.
12:05 (IST)
What would Realme 5i look like? Going by the teasers, unlike the Realme 5s, the Realme 5i will not have a crystal design on the back. Instead, it will sport a plain glossy back. The teaser images also reveal that the smartphone will come in green and blue colour options.
11:50 (IST)
What's the expected price of Realme 5i? The Realme 5i was launched in Vietnam last month. There, the Realme 5i was launched in two variants, one with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which is priced at VND 3,690,000 that is approximately Rs 11,400. The second variant comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and costs VND 4,290,000, which converts to about Rs 13,200.
11:40 (IST)
What will be the highlight of Realme 5i? As per the teaser on Flipkart and Realme's own website, the 5,000 mAh battery and the quad-camera setup will be the highlight of the smartphone.
11:29 (IST)
What do we know about the Realme 5i so far? While we wait for the live stream to begin, which is scheduled for 12.30 pm, here's what we know about the Realme 5i so far: https://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/realme-5i-to-launch-in-india-at-12-30-pm-today-here-is-how-you-can-catch-the-live-updates-7881461.html (The article also carries the link to the webcast.)
12:52 (IST)
Realme 10,000 mAh power bank
The blue and yellow colour option has also been added to the company's 10,000 mAh power bank.
12:50 (IST)
Also...
Realme has announced Buds Air Iconic cover in a combination of blue and yellow, which will also allow you to charge the earphones with the case on.
11:10 (IST)
Hello folks!
Realme is hosting the first launch of 2020 in India today where it will be unveiling the Realme 5i smartphone for the market. Stay tuned to this liveblog for the tiniest of the details from the launch event.
After Realme launched the Realme X50 5G smartphone in China earlier this week, it's now set for its first launch in 2020 in India. The company is scheduled to launch the Realme 5i smartphone in India today.
The launch for the Realme 5i will be done over a webcast, which you can see on Realme's official YouTube page, Flipkart landing page for Realme 5i and Realme's Facebook page. We have also embedded the YouTube webcast link below for your convenience.
In case you have a busy day ahead but you don't want to miss the livestream, you can tap the play button on the video above, which will show up the 'Set Reminder' option on the bottom left. Tap on that and enter your Gmail ID to be notified minutes before the webcast goes live.
While today the official details of the device will be revealed in India, the smartphone has been teased on Flipkart a bunch of times. The smartphone was also launched in Vietnam last month.
While there may be minor changes in specification, looking at the variant launched in Vietnam and the teasers, we expect the Realme 5i to feature a 6.52-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It might come with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie camera. It is likely to be powered by Qualcomm 665 chipset and might offer up to 4 GB RAM along with up to 64 GB internal storage.
In terms of the rear camera, the quad-camera setup is expected to include 12 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle lens, 2 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro lens. The Flipkart page also confirms that the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.
It is expected that unlike Realme 5s, the Realme 5i will not have a crystal design on the back. Instead, it will sport a plain glossy back. It is likely to come in green and blue colour options.
In Vietnam, the Realme 5i was launched in two variants, one with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, which is priced at VND 3,690,000 that is approximately Rs 11,400. The second variant comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage and costs VND 4,290,000, which converts to about Rs 13,200.
