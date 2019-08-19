tech2 News Staff

Just a month after Chinese smartphone maker Realme launched its flagship product called the Realme X, it now looks like the company is gearing up to launch the next generation of devices called the Realme 5 and 5 Pro. The company has skipped Realme 4 since the number 4 is considered a bad omen in China. Here's what we know about the device so far.

Realme 5 Pro expected specs

As per Realme's website, the launch of this new Realme 5-series lineup will be held on 20 August at 12.30 pm. From a recent tweet by the company's official account, Realme 5 Pro will be a part of this series and it will come with a 48 MP camera sensor on the rear. This smartphone will also feature a quad-camera setup.

The Realme 5 Pro's primary sensor will be a 48 MP one with f/1.8 aperture and 1.25 micron pixel size. The wide-angle lens in the quad-camera setup is expected to come with a 119-degree field of view. Apart from a regular and wide-angle lens, the other two lenses will support super macro and portrait shots.

As per the Geekbench leak, the Realme 5 Pro carries the model number RMX1971. The listing also suggests that the Realme 3 Pro-successor will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. As for the benchmark score, the devices scored 1143 for single-core and 4618 for multi-core which is in line with smartphones having the Snapdragon 710 chipset. However, a Gizmochina leak suggests that the phone could have the Snapdragon 712 SoC, like the Vivo Z1 Pro.

In addition to that, the RAM on Realme 5 Pro is is listed as 8 GB on the benchmark leak, and it is shown running Android 9 Pie. The Realme 5 Pro could also be sporting an AMOLED display and could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Realme 5 expected specs

The Realme 5 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It will also feature a quad-camera setup but without the 48 MP sensor seen in the Realme 5 Pro. In terms of storage, the Realme 5 will likely max out at 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and start from 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.