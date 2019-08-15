tech2 News Staff

Realme is set to launch its Realme 5 series of smartphones on 20 August. The phones expected to be launched include the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro. We already known that these phones will be coming with a quad-camera setup. Now, a latest leak by a tipster reveals some more details about the phone.

According to a report in GizmoChina, the tipster going by the name Digital Chat Station has revealed that the Realme 5 could come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC whereas the Realme 5 Pro could come with Snapdragon 712 SoC. While the Realme 5 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, the Realme 5 Pro could be coming with a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display.

The Realme 5 Pro could also be sporting an AMOLED display and could come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Realme 5 could be coming with a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

A Flipkart teaser has revealed that the 48 MP camera on the Realme 5 Pro will come with f/1.8 aperture and 1.25 micron pixel size. The wide-angle lens in the quad camera setup is expected to come with a 119 degree field of view. Apart from a regular and wide-angle lens, the other two lenses will support super macro and portrait shots.

Introducing #realme5Pro, India’s first 48MP Quad Camera smartphone in its segment! Witness the launch of the #QuadCameraSpeedster at 12:30 PM, 20th August. #JoinTheReal5quad

One more product on the way.

Know more: https://t.co/IczXkhy4lB pic.twitter.com/VcwdcG7zWU — realme (@realmemobiles) August 13, 2019

As per the website, the launch of this lineup will be held on 20 August at 12:30 pm.

Flipkart teased a short video where a phone flaunting the quad-camera setup at the back of the device is revealed.

Realme announced its 64 MP camera technology in India on 2 August. The company also said that it will be launching three smartphones with this camera technology and a quad-camera setup.

