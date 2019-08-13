Tuesday, August 13, 2019Back to
Realme 5 series with quad-camera system to launch in India on 20 August, reveals Flipkart

Realme 5 Pro which will be a part of this series will come with a 48 MP camera sensor at the back.


Aug 13, 2019 14:23:54 IST

Realme is all set to launch its Realme 5 series of smartphones in India this month. As per the images teased by Flipkart on its website, the company is going to launch another smartphone lineup on 20 August.

The Realme 5 lineup will have at least one smartphone with a quad-camera setup at the back. As per the website, this camera setup will consist of a primary sensor that will have a large pixel size and large aperture so that it can capture good images even in low light. The ultra-wide-angle lens will give a 119-degree of view. Next is a macro lens with a focal length of 4 cm. The last lens is a portrait lens that is supposed to give clear portrait images.

Representational Image.

As per the website, the launch of this lineup will be held on 20 August at 12:30 pm. From a recent tweet by the company's official account, Realme 5 Pro will be a part of this series and it will come with a 48 MP camera sensor on the rear. This smartphone will also feature a quad-camera setup.



Flipkart teased a short video where it flaunts the quad-camera setup at the back of the device. It also shows that the smartphone will come with a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

It was only last week that Realme announced its 64 MP camera technology in India. The company also said that it will be launching three smartphones with this camera technology and a quad-camera setup.

