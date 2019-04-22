tech2 News Staff

Realme's answer to the Redmi Note 7 Pro (review) aka the Realme 3 Pro is finally expected to launch today.

Realme had announced the phone back in March during the launch of the Realme 3 smartphone and it has taken the company a while to have the Realme 3 Pro ready for the masses.

The launch is being held at an event in New Delhi, at 12.30 pm IST and will be live streamed on the company's social media channels and its website. You can also choose to watch the event right here.

Realme 3 Pro to launch today: What we know so far

Realme so far has teased a few details about the smartphone and there no ignoring that the camera is the highlight on the Realme 3 Pro.

As per a post by Realme, the phone will be supporting super slo-mo video recording feature. Now Realme didn't mention any fps figure but we can assume that the device should have at least 480 fps or at the most 960 fps video recording capabilities.

In a separate teaser Realme also confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro will have what appears to be a burst capture feature which the company is calling 'Speed Shot'. This mode will let you take multiple shots and let you decide the best picture.

The Realme 3 Pro was recently spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench and the listing suggests that the Realme 3 Pro will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 710 SoC and run Android 9.0 Pie along with ColorOS 6.0. The same model has also been detailed on the Bluetooth SIG website, which reveals a few more details about the phone.

As per the SIG listing, the phone will likely feature a 6.3-inch full-HD display and come with a 3,960 mAh battery unit.

From earlier reports, we also know that the Realme 3 Pro will likely sport a 16 MP selfie camera, while, the main camera is believed to be a dual camera setup, one of which is a 48 MP snapper along with a secondary depth sensor.

The smartphone will also be a Flipkart exclusive, something Realme has already revealed. Separately, the Realme 3 Pro is teased to offer an Ultra HD mode that is capable of producing 64-megapixel images.

