tech2 News Staff

The next smartphone from Oppo sub-brand Realme is going to be the Realme 3 Pro, which launches on 22 April. There have been speculations about the device and CEO Madhav Seth has confirmed that the device will support Fortnite. Now a new piece of information has dropped regarding the video taking capabilities of the device.

As per a post by Realme, the phone will be supporting super slo-mo video recording feature. Now Realme didn't mention any fps figure but we can assume that the device should have at least 480 fps or at the most 960 fps video recording capabilities.

Blink-and-miss? Not anymore, with super slo-mo on #realme3Pro.

Comment and tell us a moment which you'd love to capture in super slow motion.

Launching #realme3Pro at 12:30PM, 22nd Apr. #SpeedAwakens pic.twitter.com/RoTXmsYN3F — realme (@realmemobiles) April 15, 2019

In a separate teaser Realme also confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro will have what appears to be a burst capture feature which the company is calling 'Speed Shot'. This mode will let you take multiple shots and let you decide the best picture.

The Realme 3 Pro was recently spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench and the listing suggests that the Realme 3 Pro will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 710 SoC and run Android 9.0 Pie along with ColorOS 6.0. The same model has also been detailed on the Bluetooth SIG website, which reveals a few more details about the phone.

As per the SIG listing, the phone will likely feature a 6.3-inch full-HD display and come with a 3,960 mAh battery unit.

From earlier reports, we also know that the Realme 3 Pro will likely sport a 16 MP selfie camera, while, the main camera is believed to be a dual camera setup, one of which is a 48 MP snapper along with a secondary depth sensor.

