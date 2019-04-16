Tuesday, April 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 3 Pro to come with super slo-mo video recording, speed shot features

Realme 3 Pro will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 710 SoC and run Android 9.0 along with ColorOS 6.0.

tech2 News StaffApr 16, 2019 14:30:28 IST

The next smartphone from Oppo sub-brand Realme is going to be the Realme 3 Pro, which launches on 22 April. There have been speculations about the device and CEO Madhav Seth has confirmed that the device will support Fortnite. Now a new piece of information has dropped regarding the video taking capabilities of the device.

Realme 3 Pro to come with super slo-mo video recording, speed shot features

Realme 3 Pro launch.

As per a post by Realme, the phone will be supporting super slo-mo video recording feature. Now Realme didn't mention any fps figure but we can assume that the device should have at least 480 fps or at the most 960 fps video recording capabilities.

In a separate teaser Realme also confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro will have what appears to be a burst capture feature which the company is calling 'Speed Shot'. This mode will let you take multiple shots and let you decide the best picture.

The Realme 3 Pro was recently spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench and the listing suggests that the Realme 3 Pro will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 710 SoC and run Android 9.0 Pie along with ColorOS 6.0. The same model has also been detailed on the Bluetooth SIG website, which reveals a few more details about the phone.

As per the SIG listing, the phone will likely feature a 6.3-inch full-HD display and come with a 3,960 mAh battery unit.

From earlier reports, we also know that the Realme 3 Pro will likely sport a 16 MP selfie camera, while, the main camera is believed to be a dual camera setup, one of which is a 48 MP snapper along with a secondary depth sensor.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Benny Behanan says BJP makes promises only for sensationalism


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay


also see

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro confirmed to be announced on 22 April at Delhi University

Apr 11, 2019
Realme 3 Pro confirmed to be announced on 22 April at Delhi University
Realme 3 Pro stops by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG websites ahead of 22 April launch

Realme

Realme 3 Pro stops by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG websites ahead of 22 April launch

Apr 14, 2019
Smartphones expected in April 2019: Huawei P30 Pro, Oppo Reno, Realme 3 Pro and more

Smartphones

Smartphones expected in April 2019: Huawei P30 Pro, Oppo Reno, Realme 3 Pro and more

Apr 01, 2019
Fortnite introduces ‘Reboot Vans’ so that you can revive your eliminated teammates

Fortnite

Fortnite introduces ‘Reboot Vans’ so that you can revive your eliminated teammates

Apr 10, 2019
Realme U1 receives another price cut in India, now priced starting Rs 9,999

Realme U1

Realme U1 receives another price cut in India, now priced starting Rs 9,999

Apr 02, 2019
Samsung Galaxy J-series is now officially scrapped, to merge with A-series

Galaxy J

Samsung Galaxy J-series is now officially scrapped, to merge with A-series

Apr 09, 2019

science

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

NASA Awards

NASA awards three Indian teams at annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Apr 16, 2019
SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster may be lost to sea despite perfect landing last week

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX Falcon Heavy booster may be lost to sea despite perfect landing last week

Apr 16, 2019
Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Woman in STEM

Katie Bouman trolls show how dedicated women scientists don't get their due

Apr 15, 2019
First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Origin of LIfe

First life forms on Earth were likely born in ponds and not oceans, study suggests

Apr 15, 2019