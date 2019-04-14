Sunday, April 14, 2019Back to
Realme 3 Pro stops by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG websites ahead of 22 April launch

The Realme 3 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset.

tech2 News StaffApr 14, 2019 14:04:19 IST

Realme 3 Pro is set to arrive in India on 22 April, but ahead of its launch the phone has apparently been spotted on Geekbench, revealing certain aspects of the upcoming Realme flagship.

The listing suggests that the Realme 3 Pro will feature a Snapdragon 710 SoC and run Android 9.0 Pie along with ColorOS 6.0. We also know that the Realme 3 Pro will feature support for Fortnite, something Realme plans to use as ammunition against its prime competitor, the Redmi Note 7 Pro (review).

Realme 3 Pro stops by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG websites ahead of 22 April launch

The Realme 3 Pro was announced alongside the Realme 3 earlier this year. Image: Realme India/ Twitter

The listing on the Geekbench website showcases a Realme phone with a model number RMX1851. The same model has also been detailed on the Bluetooth SIG website, which reveals a few more details about the phone.

The Bluetooth SIG website listing shows that the phone will likely feature a 6.3-inch full-HD display and come with a 3,960 mAh battery unit. Further, the onboard connectivity options will include support for 5 GHz WiFi, Bluetooth, and a fingerprint sensor. The listing also reiterates the fact that the phone will indeed run Oppo's ColorOS 6.0 UI.

Realme 3 Pro listed on the Geekbench website.



From earlier reports, we also know that the Realme 3 Pro will likely sport a 16 MP selfie camera, while, the main camera is believed to be a dual camera setup, one of which is a 48 MP snapper along with a secondary depth sensor.

We still don't have any price pointers but given the fact that Realme's planning to mow down the popularity of the Redmi Note 7 Pro with the Realme 3 Pro, we should see the phone launch in and around the Rs 15,000 mark.

