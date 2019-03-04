tech2 News Staff

Marking its first launch of the year (except for a Realme C1 variant that was announced in January), the months-old company has unveiled the Realme 3 smartphone in India.

Realme 3 price and availability

The Realme 3 has been launched in two variants – a 3 GB RAM and a 32GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 8,999, and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model, that is priced at Rs 10,999. As for colour options, the Realme 3 will be available in a Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black. The first sale of the device is scheduled for 12 March on Flipkart and Realme India's e-commerce site.

Realme 3 specifications and features

The Realme 3 smartphone features a 6.2-inch display, with an 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display has a 19:9 aspect ratio and has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, which comes with options of 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM models. Both of these models' internal storage can be expanded up to 256 GB.

In terms of camera, the Realme 3 sports a 13 MP + 2 MP camera setup at the rear, which features a PDAF fast focusing, f/1.8 aperture, and modes like portrait, HDR, and Chroma Boost. Up front, the Realme 3 sports a 13 MP sensor, which features f/2.0 aperture, and has modes like AI Beautification mode, HDR And Face Unlock. The smartphone also allows video recording at 1080p at 30fps, and 90 fps slow motion videos.

Running the Realme 3 is Android Pie-based ColorOS 6, and is fuelled by a 4,230 mAh battery.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.